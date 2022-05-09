ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

See how many historic sites in Iowa are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
Chariton Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Why is it so Humid in Iowa? There’s Not Even Any Corn Yet!

It seems like every summer there's a point where Iowans take a step outside and say "Whoa! Why is it so freaking humid?" Considering we skipped spring and went right into summer this year, it feels like we didn't even get a warning day for the impending humidity. We just got schmacked right in the mouth with it. I took one step outside yesterday and was immediately moist, and that's a consistent thing during summers in the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
KCCI.com

Heat and humidity continue in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Heat, Humidity and storm chances linger through Friday. Strong storms are possible in Central Iowa in the evening on Thursday. More comfortable weather is expected next week. Forecast:. Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low...
DES MOINES, IA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
97X

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Stacker Com
KISS 106

One of the most desirable cities to move to right now is in Iowa

One website considers this city in Iowa to be one of the most Underappreciated American Cities and a place you should consider moving to!. It's not often that I completely agree with a list on the internet BUT this is one of those times I think the list nailed it, according to thrillist.com the think Des Moines, Iowa is one of their most Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To. The premise of this list is that everyone is moving to places like Portland, Oregon, or Austin, Texas, and those are great places, but there is more out there. Des Moines is a town I have spent a ton of time in (due to the fact that my little brother played college football at Drake University in Des Moines), and I agree that it is awesome, and I would totally move there.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Severe Storm Warnings for Waterloo, Cedar Rapids Monday Evening

It's no secret the weather has been a bit strange this year in Iowa. Considering it was 70 degrees at one point in March, it's been relatively cold in the 40s and 50s along with dreary, gray days, and we've had a huge jump into the 80s this week, it'd be tough to say the news of the incoming storm is a surprise, at all.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Recent weather ideal for Iowa mushroom hunters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has had plentiful rain and now the heat has arrived. Experts say that’s ideal formorel mushrooms. Ken Rosales is an avid mushroom hunter. He told KCCI he collected too many to count in the Des Moines metro. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Isolated severe storm chances in Iowa Wednesday night

The extreme heat and humidity is not the only headline the next few days in Iowa. Each day, a small section of the state will have the potential for a severe storm or two, but it is all very conditional. DAY 1: Today/Tonight A wave of energy lifting up out of the panhandle region will […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

How bulletproof the Republican legislative agenda is in Iowa

PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. The Iowa Legislature’s 2022 session dragged into mid-May with a stumbling block: a school voucher bill that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed to what usually has been the receptive, Republican-led House and Senate.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy