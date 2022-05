Artemi Panarin hasn’t been good enough in the playoffs. The New York Rangers are down three games to one and much of that falls on his shoulders. He’s their best forward and oftentimes their best player who’s just around a point per game (playoff-wise) but that’s not going to cut it. In some playoff games, he’s been non-existent. It’s not that he needs to get three or four points a game every night, he needs to be a difference-maker, and he hasn’t done that enough. He’s been a factor in two of the four games thus far but that’s not good enough this time of year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO