With Men Run Deez Streets, A South Side Father-Son Duo Are Encouraging More Black Men To Get Into Running

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the people accused of attempting to rob a retired Cook County Sheriff's officer in April has died after that retired officer shot him. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, 14-year-old Corey Mason, of Chicago, died Wednesday. Police say on April 28 shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun to his back. The other two took his property. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported that the retired officer was OK, and all signs showed he had defended himself when the three robbers tried to take everything he had at gunpoint. Chicago police said the victim shot one of the three in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. CBS 2 was told the retired officer was distraught after the shooting, but more upset once he saw how young the boy he shot in the head was. Police found the other two robbery suspects a few blocks away and arrested them.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO