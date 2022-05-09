ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Could Hit 90 Degrees This Week In Chicago, Coming Close To Breaking City Records

By Kelly Bauer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — This week could see the warmest weather of the year yet, with multiple 90-degree days possible in Chicago. The city has seen weeks of rain, grays skies and below-average cold, but Chicago is warming up and drying out — though there could still be spots of rain. The city...

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

