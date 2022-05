WASHINGTON -- A peek inside the pressure-packed life of a third base coach, courtesy of Gary DiSarcina: Sometimes you make the wrong decision while trying to jump-start a stale offense. Sometimes you make 40 decisions in a game, sometimes 50, but are blasted for the one that gets a runner thrown out at home. Sometimes it's a blowout - your team is winning big or your team is losing big - and after holding a runner to respect your opponent, you look at the guy who hit the ball and remember he's in a contract year.

BASEBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO