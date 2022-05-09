Tredegar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported earnings of $16.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 50 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $236.3 million in the period.

_____

