ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

See how many historic sites in Mississippi are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
Stone Country Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

www.stonecountyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippians beat the heat as temperatures rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Temperatures have hit the 90s during the month of May in Mississippi, and many people are looking for ways to stay cool. Leaders with the Tougaloo Community Center in Jackson said the pool will open this summer. “Just drink plenty of water. if you do something, do it in the morning […]
JACKSON, MS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Most popular boy names in the 70s in Mississippi

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So why were so many parents […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wdhn.com

Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll drop to around 70 degrees tonight, but the increasing cloud cover and dew points will keep us from dropping any further. Friday could start off with a little rain from the remnants of the storm system that will be crossing the Mississippi River tonight. Temperatures will likely climb to the low and middle 80s just before a new group of showers and storms develop just west of our area. There is some uncertainty with this forecast, specifically concerning the structure of the storms. Some models depict them as being supercellular storms while others depict a line of storms going through the whole Tri-State. If the storms are supercellular, the tornado and hail threat goes up a little. If the storms develop into a line, there is still a threat for tornadoes, but they will likely be brief and weak. Make sure to watch Wake Up Wiregrass and WDHN Daytime tomorrow morning for the latest details from Andrew Clarke.
DOTHAN, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling. Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment she rented at The Links at Oxford. Se said she is allergic to insect bites and stings.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Stacker Com
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County’s first African-American sheriff was a former slave

Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Colonel Thomas Tuggle’s recent announcement that he is running for DeSoto County sheriff would make him only the second African-American to hold that office if elected. The county’s first African-American sheriff was elected during Reconstruction following the end of the Civil War and had...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Mississippi, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries. There are three Job Corps campuses in Mississippi: Finch-Henry (in Batesville), Gulfport and Mississippi (in Crystal Springs). They offer career skills training in high-growth industry […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
MSNBC

The end of Black oystermen in Louisiana

Down on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, there is a small, close-knit Black community named Pointe à La Hache. There, oyster harvesting is a culture and a heritage that has been passed down for generations. But decades of storms, natural disasters, oil spills, and racist policies have threatened this way of life. Now, the state’s coastal restoration plans could end it.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Five Below to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment. Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers looking for home items, tech and accessories, beauty […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Healthcare for women in Mississippi under scrutiny

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, many are preparing for what a post-Roe America could look like. Mississippi’s long-standing birth and social disparities inspired Getty Israel to found Sisters in Birth, a women’s health clinic. However, Israel said getting comprehensive services in Mississippi has been a long journey. “We can’t claim to be a pro-life […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Autopsy backlog plagues Mississippi, with worst delays in US

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After Truitt Pace admitted to law enforcement that he beat and shot his wife, her family expected a swift conviction. The 34-year-old mother of three’s tiny frame was so bruised and traumatized that the funeral home suggested a closed casket. But as months went by, prosecutors told Marsha Harbour’s family they were waiting on a key piece of evidence: the medical examiner’s autopsy report.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy