Klopp on keeping positive, Guardiola's comments and facing Gerrard

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Tuesday. His message on the title race was clear, saying: "Why should we stop believing?" Klopp says he will try...

www.bbc.com

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Manchester City signing Erling Haaland: 'This transfer will set new levels'

Erling Haaland's impending transfer to Manchester City is filling supporters of the club with excitement, but it is also catching the eye of the club's biggest rivals, including Liverpool. With City competing year after year with Liverpool to win every trophy, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about the potential move. CBS Sports understands an official announcement on the transfer could come in the next day or two.
Transfer news: Red Devils interested in Nkunku and Laimer

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (Football.London), external. United are also interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who has worked previously with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror), external. David Beckham hopes Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old...
Fulham's Tim Ream signs contract extension ahead of Premier League return

Premier League-bound Fulham has extended the contract of United States defender Tim Ream through the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Monday. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Mitrovic guides promoted Fulham to Championship title. The 34-year-old from St. Louis joined the Cottagers for the...
McCullum a contender to become England test coach: reports

May 11 (Reuters) - Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is a contender to take over as England test coach, the BBC and other British media reported. Chris Silverwood left the role in February in the aftermath of their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named as caretaker. The England and Wales Cricket Board then invited applications for separate test and white-ball coaches. read more.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Aston Villa trying to catch Man City

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Liverpool heads to Aston Villa looking to keep alive the Premier League title race with Manchester City. Liverpool lost ground over the weekend because of its 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is three points behind City with an inferior goal difference with three games remaining. Both of the title rivals are in action in midweek, with City at Wolverhampton on Wednesday. If Liverpool loses against the team managed by Anfield great Steven Gerrard, City could move six points clear with two games left by beating Wolves. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must weigh up whether to give any of his players a rest amid a hectic schedule, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday. Villa is in 11th place.
Stoke City: James Chester one of four players released

Stoke City have released defenders James Chester and Tommy Smith and forwards Tom Ince and Steven Fletcher. Former Wales international Chester, 33, initially joined the Potters on loan from Aston Villa in January 2020 before signing permanently that August. Smith, 30, joined from Huddersfield in 2019, a year after Ince,...
