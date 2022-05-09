Klopp on keeping positive, Guardiola's comments and facing Gerrard

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Liverpool heads to Aston Villa looking to keep alive the Premier League title race with Manchester City. Liverpool lost ground over the weekend because of its 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is three points behind City with an inferior goal difference with three games remaining. Both of the title rivals are in action in midweek, with City at Wolverhampton on Wednesday. If Liverpool loses against the team managed by Anfield great Steven Gerrard, City could move six points clear with two games left by beating Wolves. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must weigh up whether to give any of his players a rest amid a hectic schedule, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday. Villa is in 11th place.

