Titans to play Bills in Week 2 on 'Monday Night Football'

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will meet in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season as part of a two-game slate on “Monday Night Football,” the league announced on Monday.

The contest will take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Monday, September 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Overlapping with the Titans-Bills game and starting just a little over an hour later, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is the first known date and time for a Titans game in 2022. The league will reveal the full schedule on Thursday, May 12.

Seems a bit odd that the NFL would have two prime time games going on at the same time, but here we are.

This matchup between Tennessee and Buffalo will be the fifth in five years. The two teams have split the last four meetings, but the Titans have gotten the better of the Bills in the previous two.

Also of note, former Titans receiver A.J. Brown will be making his second appearance for the Eagles on the same night, and it could be his first in Philly.

While we don’t know the full schedule yet, you can check out the Titans’ list of home and away opponents for 2022 right here.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

