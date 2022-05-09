ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Titans DL Du'Vonta Lampkin dead at 25

 2 days ago
Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Du’Vonta Lampkin has died after being discovered with a single gunshot wound on May 5, the Dallas Police Department announced. He was only 25.

According to a statement from Dallas police on Facebook, someone checked on Lampkin after he didn’t answer phone calls. When police arrived, Lampkin was found with a single gunshot wound and died on the scene.

On May 5, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a request by fire at 500 S. Ervay St. Upon arrival, officers discovered Du’Vonte Lampkin, a 25-year-old male, lying on his back with a single gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the victim died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined when the victim was not answering phone calls, a witness went to check on the victim and found him injured and called for help.

The investigation determined the victim was staying at the location, rented, while waiting to move into a new apartment.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Josue Rodriguez, #10284, at 214-671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #079583-2022.

After starring in high school and the University of Oklahoma, Lampkin went undrafted in 2018 before going through training camp with the Titans.

