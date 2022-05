Members of the Class of 2022 will be the first at JCHS to receive their diplomas at the new high school. Commencement is scheduled at 3 p.m. this Sunday in the Main Gymnasium. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USZD 475 Superintendent, said officials feel that the facility is large enough to house all of those that want to attend. "But we d have some overflow rooms set up in the event that the numbers exceed what the gym can contain."

