Jennifer Holmes is practiced in the art of redoing houses to suit her family. In 15 years of marriage, she and husband Jonathon have bought nine homes. Their latest place in Burlington, North Carolina, where Jonathan coaches college basketball, is newly built and needed few changes, so Jennifer focused on customizing the rooms to suit her "traditional with a twist" style. "I am not typically drawn to new houses because I like to do projects," she says, "and in a new house, it feels wasteful to rip out and replace brand-new things. In this house, I was trying to make it work for us, adding things to it without completely overhauling it."

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO