Bloomington, MN

Charges pending against 2 juveniles involved in pursuit, crash

By Ryan Janke
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Charges are pending against two juveniles involved in a police pursuit and crash late...

CBS Minnesota

Crash Involving Suspected Drunken Driver Splits Truck In Half

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A chase involving a suspected drunken driver in southern Minnesota Sunday ended with a man in jail and a truck cut in half. Austin police say the driver was swerving and topped out at 70 miles per hour before veering off the road and hitting a tree, which ripped off the bed of the truck. (credit: Austin Police Department) (credit: Austin Police Department) Officers pulled a 23-year-old man from the burning wreck and sent him to the hospital. Police say he was one of seven DUI arrests made in Austin this weekend.
AUSTIN, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Minnesota

Teen In Serious Condition After 25 Rounds Fired Near Busy Brooklyn Park Intersection

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager is in serious condition after he was shot several times Tuesday evening near a busy Brooklyn Park intersection. Police say officers were called to the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m. They arrived to find an injured 19-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital. (credit: CBS) Witnesses told police that “numerous people were involved in this incident,” all of whom fled the area before officers arrived. After a search of the area, three men were taken into custody, one of whom had a handgun. Police believe everyone involved knew each other. Police say more than two dozen rounds were fired from multiple weapons. The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Axios Twin Cities

Trial of 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing won't be livestreamed

The upcoming criminal trial of three former Minneapolis Police Department officers who were at the scene when George Floyd was killed will not be livestreamed, Judge Peter Cahill ruled this week. Why it matters: The unprecedented decision to broadcast former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial last year allowed the public to tune in to the high-profile and consequential proceedings. "We can't trust this system. They need to be watched," Leslie Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, told USA Today at the time.State of play: Current state rules generally prohibit streaming audio or visuals from trials in Minnesota. In an order issued Monday, Cahill wrote that while he saw the public benefit of the Chauvin trial broadcast, the extenuating circumstances created by COVID-19 that justified the exceptions granted last year no longer apply. What's next: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three former officers who were convicted of federal civil rights violations in February, are currently set to stand trial on charges that they aided and abetted in Floyd's murder this summer. Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

White Bear Lake Police Seek Missing 67-Year-Old

[UPDATE, May 9: Police say that the man has been located safely.] WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in White Bear Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a man who has not been seen since Thursday. The man, 67, was last seen leaving his home in White Bear Lake. Authorities are unsure about his direction of travel or what he was wearing at the time. He had possibly mentioned traveling to the Duluth or North Shore area, officials say. Described as 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, he is driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX4. Joseph Fahey (Credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen dies in crash near Paul Bunyan Land

A teenager was killed in a crash that happened near Paul Bunyan Land on Saturday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at Thorson and Mill roads, in Nokay Township, at about 4:42 p.m. Authorities found the 2008 Saturn Vue on fire at the scene, having been crashed into a tree.
BRAINERD, MN

