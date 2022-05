The cumulative impact of Federal Reserve rate hikes will start to seriously weigh on parts of the economy by the beginning of next year, a Bank of America economist says. Bank of America is forecasting the Fed will reach its terminal target interest rate range of between 3.25% and 3.5% in May 2023, but Aditya Bhave said there's a real risk the Fed will be forced to raise rates significantly higher to bring inflation under control.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO