Casey White was taken into custody in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on Monday (May 9), following a car chase with authorities that ended with Vicky White apparently shooting herself. “We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, from where Casey, 38, and Vicky, 56, fled in Alabama, per USA Today. The authorities said Casey would remain in custody and won’t leave their sight.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO