There is a lot of optimism – and expectations – for Rutgers men’s lacrosse heading into this weekend’s opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers is 13-3 on the season. They advanced to the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament where they lost to Maryland. On Sunday, they will host Harvard at Yurcak Field in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Rutgers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to North Carolina in overtime. Big Ten lacrosse analyst Mark Dixon thinks the Scarlet Knights are a good, balanced team. Dixon said “This is a very sound Rutgers...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO