Letter for the future me

- Shut the cry!

- Shut up!

- Shut your chest...

But the body speaks, and how it says it all!

It speaks in the fingers hitting the table...

It speaks in the feet restless in the bed...

It speaks in the headache...

It speaks in the anxiety, the gastrits and the reflux...

It speaks in the lump in the throat...

It speaks in the sadness, the pump in the forehead...

It speaks in the insomnia...

You shut it down, but the internal chatter...

People get sick because they cultivate and keep things not digested inside their hearts...

To express yourself reassures the pain!

The pain is not meant to be felt forever.

The pain is a comma, so write a letter, a poem, a book.

Sing a song.

Take the sneakers and tap.

Joke around, make a painting, a text, meet friends even if it is virtual.

Go out for a walk and run.

Tell your psychologist, tell God. Paint yourself as an artist.

Talk to yourself, to your dog, scream at the sky, but don't shut up!!! Because is you "shut down everything you feel", in the end you drown.

Think, read, study, pray, but don't abash.

THE HEART IS NOT A DRAWER!

The body speaks!