Mental Health

Don't shut up

By EsterGabihh
 2 days ago
Letter for the future me

- Shut the cry!

- Shut up!

- Shut your chest...

But the body speaks, and how it says it all!

It speaks in the fingers hitting the table...

It speaks in the feet restless in the bed...

It speaks in the headache...

It speaks in the anxiety, the gastrits and the reflux...

It speaks in the lump in the throat...

It speaks in the sadness, the pump in the forehead...

It speaks in the insomnia...

You shut it down, but the internal chatter...

People get sick because they cultivate and keep things not digested inside their hearts...

To express yourself reassures the pain!

The pain is not meant to be felt forever.

The pain is a comma, so write a letter, a poem, a book.

Sing a song.

Take the sneakers and tap.

Joke around, make a painting, a text, meet friends even if it is virtual.

Go out for a walk and run.

Tell your psychologist, tell God. Paint yourself as an artist.

Talk to yourself, to your dog, scream at the sky, but don't shut up!!! Because is you "shut down everything you feel", in the end you drown.

Think, read, study, pray, but don't abash.

THE HEART IS NOT A DRAWER!

The body speaks!

Related
Colleen Sheehy Orme

When a Narcissist Gets Angry

The Psychology Today article 8 Signs of Narcissistic Rage explores the impact of anger on an individual with Narcissistic personality disorder. "Narcissistic rage can be defined as intense anger, aggression, or passive-aggression when a narcissist experiences a setback or disappointment, which shatters his (or her) illusions of grandiosity, entitlement, and superiority, and triggers inner adequacy, shame, and vulnerability."
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MindBodyGreen

7 Traits Of A Difficult Person, According To The "Difficult Person Test"

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are so many personality tests out there, some more complex and some more straightforward. From the Myers-Briggs test (which can shed light on how one perceives the world and makes decisions) to the Erotic Blueprints (an arousal map that reveals one's primary erotic language) to even broader frameworks like astrology, it can be fun to dabble in these and see if they match up with who you consider yourself to be in the world—or even use them as friendly guides that point to places that could use some work or development. The so-called Difficult Person Test is another personality assessment that might help you do just that.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 4 most narcissistic zodiac signs

As more and more people enter the world of astrology and zodiac signs, they can discover things about themselves that they never knew before. For some, these can be good things, for others, they can be flaws, such as narcissism. Here are the 4 most narcissistic zodiac signs. Sagittarius. A...
LIFESTYLE
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Richard Scott

1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

