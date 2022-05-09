The heat is on Oklahoma. First Heat Wave of the season underway.

Additional rounds of damaging storms and tornadoes are in the offing for the southern U.S. through the end of the week in what has been a tumultuous start to May. It has been a volatile weather week in the central United States with some locations, such as Seminole, Oklahoma, being hit with three tornadoes, with two of those Wednesday alone. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the southern Plains will catch a break at the end of the week, but areas farther east will be at risk for damaging weather into Friday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO