See how many historic sites in North Dakota are at risk of flooding

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - Thousands of people told to flee the largest wildfire burning in the United States have chosen to stay and defend generational homes in the mountains of northern New Mexico, even as some run out of food and water, officials said. In Mora County, population 4,500, around...
Thankfully, our cold and wicked winters keep most of the poisonous creatures out of North Dakota. With that being said, we still have some animals that could send you to an unexpected death. One of them, I ran into recently outside of my house. I was grabbing the hose outside...
(The Center Square) - Businesses across the country, particularly those in North Dakota, are the recipients of some of the pandemic's worst gifts, including continuing supply shortages and increased supply prices. March's producer-price index, a measure of supply conditions in the economy, increased 1.4%. Strong consumer demand is butting heads...
(The Center Square) – South Dakota is among the worst states in the nation for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Group ranked South Dakota 45th after analyzing nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals across the U.S. for patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on safety and patient experience.
In my days out at the diamonds, Dakota Kid sunflower seeds were king!. Now it seems the majority of folks at the ballpark are spitting Giants sunflower seeds. Honestly, you can't go wrong with either, they are both North Dakota-based companies! Both Giant Snacks and Dakota Natural Foods seem to be thriving financially.
(The Center Square) – Snohomish County received nearly $1 million in funds from the Federal Highway Bridge Program to continue bridge repairs around Granite Falls. Snohomish County Public Works will begin construction in mid-May to rehabilitate Madden Bridge 58 which sits between Granite Falls and Lake Stevens. The project is expected to last approximately 12 weeks and require a two month road closure beginning in mid-June, according to a press release from Snohomish County on May 9.
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A company that will supply frac sand for the local oil and gas business broke ground Wednesday morning to signal construction on a 43-acre site at The Port of Caddo-Bossier. Performance Proppants is the parent company of the new tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates. Its sand and...
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Cleanup and soil mitigation has been ongoing since February at the site of the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee wood treating facility located on the south side of Green Street at Hamilton Rd. in Bossier City, and work is expected to continue through August. District 9 Bossier Parish Police...
Comments / 0