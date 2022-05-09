ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

See how many historic sites in Rhode Island are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Deadline

100M New Covid Infections Across U.S. Next Fall And Winter If New Funding Isn’t Approved, Warns White House

Click here to read the full article. The Biden Administration is letting it be known that, if the nation does not get a requested $22 billion in supplemental Congressional funding for Covid, there will be “fewer vaccines, treatments and tests for the American people.” A senior administration official told multiple outlets today that modeling shows 100 million Americans will be infected with Covid this fall and winter if Congressional funding for booster shots, antiviral treatments, testing and surveillance is not approved. That’s nearly a third of all U.S. residents. The number is a “median range” according to the official. Another...
U.S. POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Snohomish County to spend millions on bridges around Granite Falls

(The Center Square) – Snohomish County received nearly $1 million in funds from the Federal Highway Bridge Program to continue bridge repairs around Granite Falls. Snohomish County Public Works will begin construction in mid-May to rehabilitate Madden Bridge 58 which sits between Granite Falls and Lake Stevens. The project is expected to last approximately 12 weeks and require a two month road closure beginning in mid-June, according to a press release from Snohomish County on May 9.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Dakota businesses feeling supply shortage and labor shortages

(The Center Square) - Businesses across the country, particularly those in North Dakota, are the recipients of some of the pandemic's worst gifts, including continuing supply shortages and increased supply prices. March's producer-price index, a measure of supply conditions in the economy, increased 1.4%. Strong consumer demand is butting heads...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy