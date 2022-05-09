ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Coroner seeks family of Allentown man

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Construction on 2 bridges to detour traffic in Allentown, Martins Creek beginning this month

Due to upcoming construction, two separate bodies of water in the Lehigh Valley will not be navigable by bridge for part of the month. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a culvert over a tributary to the Oughoughton Creek in Lower Mount Bethel Township will be closing as work begins on Monday. Traffic on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway will be detoured on North Delaware Drive and Richmond Road.
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police officer charged with DUI in Carbon County crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown police officer is facing a DUI charge after a crash in Carbon County. Joseph Krebs, of Jim Thorpe, is charged with driving under the influence and two traffic offenses stemming from the crash in February, according to his attorney, Eric Dowdle. Dowdle confirmed Krebs has...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men stole catalytic converters from Allentown auto dealership

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two men have been charged after police say they removed catalytic converters from vehicles in Lehigh County. Patrol officers responded to a trespassing complaint in the 2300 block of Lehigh Street at the Allentown KIA auto dealership Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, several people were found trying to flee the area, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family's house is badly damaged after a fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. Officials say the flames sparked just before 1 p.m. along East St. Mary's Road in Hanover Township. One person was home at the time; they suffered minor burns to the face.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Morning Call

Developers want to demolish most of the historic Neuweiler Brewery. Allentown planners are putting on the brakes ... for now.

Developers want to demolish a vast swath of the Neuweiler Brewery complex near Allentown’s riverfront to make way for a seven-story mixed-use building. But Allentown’s planning commission tabled their application at a Tuesday meeting and asked developers to submit more detailed architectural plans. Several commission members and members of the public also lamented the possible loss of the ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Driver, 18, Killed As Audi Slams Into Utility Pole, Flips: State Police

An 18-year-old Audi driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole in the Lehigh Valley, state police confirmed. Isaac Shane Cooper was behind the wheel of a 2002 Audi A6 heading northbound on Five Points Richmond Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped multiple times shortly before 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a release.
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
WBRE

Police find missing Lycoming County woman

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have found the missing woman out of Montoursville, ending the search. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Elizabeth Detweiler, 43, was last seen on foot in the area of the 1900 block of State Route 405 Monday at 2:50 p.m. Police believed that Detweiler may be confused or at special […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Failing to Pay Over $700,000 Employment Taxes

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Sam Duong, age 48, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged this week in a criminal information with failing to withhold and pay employment taxes. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the...
WTAJ

Crews called to scene of plane crash in Schuylkill County

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called out to the scene of a plane crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. According to officials’, crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to St Peters Road for a reported plane crash. Three people who were inside the plane at the time of the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —The founder of a Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant and one of his sons have pleaded guilty in a federal tax fraud case alleging the hiding of nearly $8 million in sales over the course of a decade. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 83-year-old Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and 55-year-old Nicholas Lucidonio, two owners of the well-known cheesesteak […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy