See how many historic sites in Tennessee are at risk of flooding

(The Center Square) – Snohomish County received nearly $1 million in funds from the Federal Highway Bridge Program to continue bridge repairs around Granite Falls. Snohomish County Public Works will begin construction in mid-May to rehabilitate Madden Bridge 58 which sits between Granite Falls and Lake Stevens. The project is expected to last approximately 12 weeks and require a two month road closure beginning in mid-June, according to a press release from Snohomish County on May 9.

TRAFFIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO