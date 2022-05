Easy freeway access is probably not the primary consideration of most travelers staying at Hyatt Place Santa Barbara. My interest in Hyatt Place Santa Barbara was a hotel stay stop on the 370 mile drive from Monterey to Orange County, California. The location of Hyatt Place Santa Barbara next to Highway 101 made it a great road stop, but the location is not so great for people who want to be near the beach some five miles away. Parking at Hyatt Place was $10 per night with in and out privileges.

