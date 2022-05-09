ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholz on Russian gas: It does not help "if the lights go out here"

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Europe's biggest economy aims to reduce its dependence on Russian gas to zero as quickly as possible but reiterated his opposition to an immediate stop to imports.

"It doesn't help anyone if the lights go out here. Not us and not Ukraine," he said at an event by Germany's Federation of Trade Unions on Monday.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

