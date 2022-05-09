Mavericks Fan Removed After Alleged Altercation With Chris Paul's Family

Photo: Getty Images

Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns was put on pause on Sunday (May 8) after security removed a Dallas fan for allegedly putting their hands on Chris Paul 's family members.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the incident stemmed from a Mavericks fan harassing and physically touching Paul's family , who were watching from behind the Suns' bench at American Airlines Center in Dallas. According to the outlet, the point guard's mother had hands put on her and his wife was pushed . Paul's two children who were also in attendance at the game witnessed the incident.



A now-viral video from the game shows a throng of security in the stands removing at least three people while Paul paces alongside, fuming from the court. The NBA vet reportedly consulted with security about what his family was going through before the fan was removed.



"They felt very unsafe," the source said.

Paul tweeted about the disturbing incident following the Maverick's win 111-101 to the Suns.

"It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated," the Mavericks organization said in a statement following the game. "The Mavericks, along with American Airlines, swiftly removed the fan from today's game.

