ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

YYK Enterprises Selects PortalGuard IAM Platform to Secure Data Access and Provide Passwordless Authentication

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIO-key International, Inc., an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced YYK Enterprises Operations, LLC (YYK), a provider of structural and mechanical repair/preservation services to the military and commercial maritime industries, has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard® IAM platform, including WEB-key biometric...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Lapsus$ hackers breached T-Mobile’s systems and stole its source code

The Lapsus$ hacking group stole T-Mobile’s source code in a series of breaches that took place in March, as first reported by Krebs on Security. T-Mobile confirmed the attack in a statement to The Verge, and says the “systems accessed contained no customer or government information or other similarly sensitive information.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Sunday Security launches a cybersecurity service for senior execs

Founded by industry veterans Zack Ganot (CEO) and Shaked Barkan (CTO), who previously ran cybersecurity consulting firm Pandora Security — which also focused on high-profile individuals — Sunday Security argues that as enterprise cybersecurity tools improve, attackers are shifting their focus to individuals. Unsurprisingly, that often means targeting those who can offer key access to an organization’s data and systems. Traditionally, businesses offer security awareness and executive protection programs for these users, but Sunday Security argues that its service is far more comprehensive.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

New Intel service tackles a fundamental cybersecurity problem

Intel has announced a new SaaS product, codenamed Project Amber, that promises to solve a fundamental cybersecurity challenge for businesses. Unveiled by Greg Lavender, Intel CTO, during a keynote address at Intel Vision 2022, Project Amber is described as a Trust-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering that provides remote verification of trustworthiness across cloud, edge and on-prem environments.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cochran
The Independent

New email security tool to keep out cyber criminals announced

A new online tool designed to help organisations check whether their email security is adequate has been launched by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).The Centre, which is a part of GCHQ, says the tool will help businesses identify any flaws or vulnerabilities in their email system so they can be fixed in order to keep out cyber attackers.The tool has been announced on the first day of the NCSC’s annual CyberUK conference.Called Email Security Check, it will analyse a user’s email domain and recommend any security measures to stop scammers and protect privacy.The free online checker will require...
INTERNET
CNET

How We Test Home Security Systems and Services

Home security is one thing you want to be sure works before you buy it. After all, if an emergency ever does happen, you want to be confident your system will be up to the task of catching would-be burglars, scaring them off and promptly notifying you and the authorities.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

B2B Retail Tech Firm ByondXR, eCommerce Company Vntana to Create Virtual Showrooms

Vntana, which works in 3D eCommerce tech, announced Monday (May 9) that it has partnered with retail tech company ByondXR to begin exploring into the metaverse. The partnership will integrate Vntana’s 3D CMS technology and let ByondXR customers make 3D virtual showrooms from existing design files. ByondXR’s specialty includes creating virtual environments that mimic real-life stores for various retailers and companies.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Management#Iam#Portalguard Iam Platform#Secure Data Access#Ibb#Llc#Nist#Mfa
Phys.org

'Nanomagnetic' computing can provide low-energy AI, researchers show

Researchers have shown it is possible to perform artificial intelligence using tiny nanomagnets that interact like neurons in the brain. The new method, developed by a team led by Imperial College London researchers, could slash the energy cost of artificial intelligence (AI), which is currently doubling globally every 3.5 months.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Resources to Keep Your Nonprofit Informed of Cybersecurity Threats

For many nonprofits, staying informed of cybersecurity threats can be a challenge. This is especially true in light of how the landscape of threats is ever-evolving. Staying on top of trends and threats is therefore an important aspect of any risk management strategy. The better we understand emerging trends and patterns, the more equipped we are to be able to defend our resources and minimize risk. Sign up for the National Cyber Awareness System bulletins to get updates and alerts when vulnerabilities are identified. Train your staff to recognize threats and recognize threats.
ADVOCACY
thefastmode.com

MTarget Selects ​​iBASIS to Intro CPaaS Mobile Marketing Campaigns via APIs

MTarget, a French B2B direct marketing services provider specialized in mobile solutions, has selected iBASIS to deploy campaign management via programmable voice calls for call centers and businesses in banking, finance, and retail. Business customers will benefit from a flexible and cost-efficient CPaaS solution that uses voice services for their...
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

FOSC chat: Mastercard and Transcard talk freight payments

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The importance of payments technology in the freight industry. DETAILS: In the freight industry, plenty of emphasis...
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
TechCrunch

Data observability startup Observe secures $70M

If you ask Jeremy Burton, the solution is greater observability — i.e., tools to keep watch over all of an app’s components, from the back-end systems to the front-end interface. That’s not especially surprising from Burton, considering he’s the CEO of Observe, an observability platform developer co-started in 2017 by Jacob Leverich, Jonathan Trevor, Jon Watte and Philip Unterbrunner. But it’s not a stance without merit. According to a report form Techstrong Research and Testlio, 54% of developers can’t keep up with the demand for new and updated software, underlining the hurdles the industry faces in maintaining and releasing apps.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

CISA adds actively exploited critical F5 BIG-IP bug to its must-patch list

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has ordered federal agencies to patch a critical bug in F5's Big-IP software that is being actively exploited. The network and application delivery firm on May 4 disclosed a critical authentication bypass affecting the iControl REST component in multiple versions of its Big-IP software. The bug, tagged as CVE-2022-1388, had a CVSSv3 severity score of 9.8 out of 10 in part because of its ease of exploitation.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Airties, RDK Management to Streamline Operator-grade Wi-Fi EasyMesh Deployments

Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, announced a significant collaboration with RDK Management to streamline operator-grade Wi-Fi EasyMesh deployments. Specifically, Airties contributed its Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller software module, as a new RDK-B component, for use by the RDK community across broadband gateways/routers. RDK is...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Butane Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Regional Growth Analysis, Major Category Management Objectives, Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

NEW YORK , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butane Market: Regional Growth Analysis. On the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.
MARKETS
pymnts

HCL Technologies Boosts Its Wealth Management Business With Buy of Switzerland’s Confinale

Global tech company HCL Technologies will be acquiring Confinale, a Switzerland-based digital banking and wealth management consulting specialist and Avaloq Premium Implementation Partner, a press release says, which will boost HCL’s abilities in global wealth management. This partnership will be focusing on Confinale's Avaloq consulting, implementation and management capabilities.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

SQream Appoints Naama Saar as New COO

SQream Technologies, the leading Peta-scale data analytics platform announced the appointment of Naama Saar as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for executing the company’s strategy and vision to become the market leader for solutions that accelerate Peta size data analytics. Naama will lead the product, R&D and delivery teams worldwide...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy