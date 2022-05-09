YYK Enterprises Selects PortalGuard IAM Platform to Secure Data Access and Provide Passwordless Authentication
BIO-key International, Inc., an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced YYK Enterprises Operations, LLC (YYK), a provider of structural and mechanical repair/preservation services to the military and commercial maritime industries, has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard® IAM platform, including WEB-key biometric...martechseries.com
Comments / 0