ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week: Blackout Bingo, Industry Brunch, and Ladies Night at Balan's

By Nicole Danna
Miami New Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's food events in Miami include "Blackout Bingo" at Bodega Fort Lauderdale, the launch of Ladies Night at Balan's, and an industry brunch at Time Out Market. Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Industry Brunch Party at Time Out Market....

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free Food & Cheap Drinks for Cinco de Mayo

May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, and restaurants all over the country celebrate Mexican culture on this day with free food and discounts, whether it's the locally-owned restaurant down the street or a major chain like Del Taco. We've got good news if you want to join in and take...
DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Sodas To Add To Ice Cream Floats That Aren't Root Beer

While you may only really be able to find root beer floats at diners and ice cream shops anymore, we think this simple indulgence should be in your regular rotation of desserts at home. Especially during the warmer months, an ice cream float can be both a sweet treat and incredibly refreshing. Furthermore, you don't have to be constrained by the classic root beer float flavors. You can use nearly any carbonated beverage you've got on hand with a scoop of vanilla ice cream — and even the vanilla ice cream is flexible. Plenty of people aren't really into the licorice-like profile of root beer, so it's completely fine to use whatever kind of soda appeals to you most, and we've got a few ideas for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
WJHG-TV

New Downtown Restaurant Name Unvieling

It's Time Travel Tuesday! See what Bill Hudson has in store this week. The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the State reported residents were being left lying in urine and feces for hours. Hats on Harrison Event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hats...
RESTAURANTS
Power 95.9

Home Slice Pizza Texarkana Now Open for Take-Out Only

Texarkana has a new pizza restaurant! Home Slice Pizza is located off Hwy 82 East in the former Dugout building. Indoor dining is not open for business yet but Take-out Pizza is now available through their drive-thru window. " Our indoor dining is not quite ready yet but hopefully we...
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Brunch#Blackout#Food Drink#Food And Drink Events#Industry Brunch Party#Fed Launches#Venezuelan#Andean
Mashed

How Top Chef Judge Tiffany Derry Is Changing The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

"Top Chef" fan favorite and James Beard Award double nominee Tiffany Derry has had a few moments in her professional career that changed her and eventually lead her to want to do more to make a difference in the industry. She got her first job when she was only 15 after walking into her local IHOP and boldly telling the manager that she wanted to cook. But Derry was shocked to be told that women weren't allowed in the kitchen. "I was in a bubble," she recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I didn't understand that they wouldn't want women in the kitchen, and I didn't understand that it was a guy's world." Derry eventually accepted a job as a server, but one day a cook called in sick, and she was finally asked to join the front-of-line in the kitchen. Soon, she paid her way through culinary school while working the graveyard shift at IHOP. Derry shared that she appreciates the opportunity that IHOP gave her, but she never forgot being barred from a restaurant kitchen because of her gender.
CELEBRITIES
Secret NYC

Magnolia Bakery Just Changed Its Iconic Logo

Hold on to your Banana Pudding, folks — Magnolia Bakery’s well-known logo is no more!. The famed New York bakery — which first opened in the West Village in 1996 and quickly grew a cult following for its pastel cupcakes and creamy Banana Pudding — has unveiled a “new, digital-first brand that helps bring the magic of Magnolia Bakery desserts to your door, turning this ‘New York treat to an anywhere eat.'”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Insta-review: Local tequila drinks

While taste-testing nachos last week, we also sampled refreshing local sparkling tequila drinks that promote environmental or social missions. This warmer week (finally!) makes it the perfect time to share our reviews. 🌶 Big Star Spicy Margarita: This jalapeño-flavored drink hit shelves last year as part of a local margarita...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Hikes CHEERS! Beverage Package Price

Carnival Cruise Line raised the price of their CHEERS! Beverage Package that is available for purchase on each of their cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line’s CHEERS! program is an all-inclusive beverage program that allows guests to enjoy a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by paying a flat daily rate. It must be purchased for the entire length of the cruise.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy