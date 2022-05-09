Eyes on Miami: Chase Stokes, Trey Songz, Max Verstappen, and Others

How one of hip-hop's most elusive artists stays making waves. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “People are cocky because they think they are already there,” Playboi Carti says while he puffs on a blunt at Atlanta’s Blue South Recording Studios during witching hours on a rainy mid-March night. “I feel like I’m just getting my feet wet. I’m not there at all to be cocky and shit.” King Vamp might not brag much, but he is undoubtedly confident. And, he has every reason to be with the cult-like following of fans amassed since he first got known in the game in 2015, as a signee to A$AP Rocky’s AWGE label. Since then, Carti, born Jordan Carter, has released three albums: 2017’s self-titled LP, 2018’s Die Lit and 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, which came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Each project helped increase his popularity and success and assisted in creating continuous growth.

