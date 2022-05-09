ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Eyes on Miami: Chase Stokes, Trey Songz, Max Verstappen, and Others

By World Red Eye
Miami New Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New...

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Among Crew Who Sent the Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle to the Hospital – Report

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx reportedly came to the aid of Dave Chappelle to beat up a man that attacked the comedian during a show last night. On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle headlined the Netlflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the Chappelle's Show creator's set, a man charged the stage and tackled the comedian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

90,000 Pounds Of Leftovers From F1 Miami Grand Prix Going To Those In Need: ‘It Warms My Heart’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 80,000 fans in the stands saw a Formula 1 racing spectacular. Millions more on watched on TV. For the Miami tourism economy and image, the F1 Grand Prix is another Super Bowl-like event tacked onto the South Florida calendar. At Hard Rock Stadium, where the race was run, the leftovers from all the food venues are becoming another benefit for the community. Ellen Bowen, the on-site director for Food Rescue USA told CBS4 News, “We are packing it up, putting it on pallets and direct transfer to local social service agencies, shelters and soup kitchens.” Food Rescue USA of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
HollywoodLife

2 Chainz’s Wife: Meet Kesha Ward, His Spouse Of Almost 4 Years

2 Chainz is more than just a talented rapper. The 44-year-old star, who has won one Grammy Award and two BET Awards, is also a proud family man. 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed K. Epps) has a gorgeous wife, Kesha Ward, 43, and three children that he dedicates his life to. The “No Lie” hitmaker and Kesha are still so in love as they come upon their four-year wedding anniversary in a few months. Below, find out more about Kesha, who also goes by Nakesha, and her fairytale romance with her famous husband.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Trey Songz
Person
Steve Aoki
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Sucker Punched In The Head As He's Leaving Miami Nightclub

Miami, FL – There are still plenty of people who are shocked 6ix9ine is alive. After the controversial rapper infamously agreed to become a government witness in the federal case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, many predicted he would be killed the minute he was released from jail. But roughly two years after being granted a “compassionate release,” 6ix9ine is freely enjoying his life.
MIAMI, FL
XXL Mag

Playboi Carti Interview – How One of Hip-Hop’s Most Elusive Artists Stays Making Waves

How one of hip-hop's most elusive artists stays making waves. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “People are cocky because they think they are already there,” Playboi Carti says while he puffs on a blunt at Atlanta’s Blue South Recording Studios during witching hours on a rainy mid-March night. “I feel like I’m just getting my feet wet. I’m not there at all to be cocky and shit.” King Vamp might not brag much, but he is undoubtedly confident. And, he has every reason to be with the cult-like following of fans amassed since he first got known in the game in 2015, as a signee to A$AP Rocky’s AWGE label. Since then, Carti, born Jordan Carter, has released three albums: 2017’s self-titled LP, 2018’s Die Lit and 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, which came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Each project helped increase his popularity and success and assisted in creating continuous growth.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Design District#Miami Marlins#Art Gallery#World Red Eye#New Times#French#Oracle Red Bull Racing#Locust Projects
CBS Miami

Area Residents Take Advantage Of Miami Grand Prix Crowds

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The 2022 Miami Grand Prix race is being hailed as an official success. “So excited, the sound of the cars, the rush of the fans, the atmosphere inside was one of a championship event that had everyone on their feet”, said one of the many tourists who flocked to Miami Gardens for the event. Outside of the race festivities, some area residents voiced concerns about the crowds and traffic. “You gotta do your shopping and make sure that you’re in. You got to deal with the noise and the helicopters and the cars racing and you hear them...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raw sewage, flies & bathroom odors: 3 South Florida restaurants temporarily ordered shut

Raw sewage filled the kitchen of a seafood shack, flies swarmed inside a Mexican cantina and bathroom odors plagued a German eatery, according to state inspectors who ordered that the three South Florida restaurants be temporarily shut down last week. One Poke Shop and Taco vs. Burritos Cantina, both in Miami, and Rene’s Schnitzelhaus in Sunrise were the only three restaurants in the entire ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Researchers Find South Florida Is Most Overvalued Rental Market In US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s no secret that the rental market in South Florida has been on another level, and now a new study is really shedding light on it. According to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida Gulf Coast, South Florida is the most overvalued rental market in the country with renters paying 22% more than they should. The study found the average rental price in the area that includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale is $2,832 but should be closer to $2,326. Researchers used past leasing data to model prices. The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That’s why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you’re in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy