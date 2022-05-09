ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB: Teenage driver in deadly crash had cannabis in system

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KueDV_0fXhz1tN00

The teenage driver of a small car that collided with a large truck in Oklahoma, killing all six occupants in the car, tested negative for alcohol but positive for cannabis after her death, according to a preliminary report released Thursday.

The teens were on a school lunch break in a Chevrolet Spark that is designed to carry four passengers when the collision happened in March in Tishomingo, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. The driver and all five passengers died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board also said the 16-year-old driver had been issued an intermediate driver’s license six months before the crash. Under that license, she was only legally permitted to have one passenger from outside her household unless there was someone who was at least 21 years old in the car.

According to the report, the teen driver turned left at a stop sign when her car was struck by an oncoming truck. The truck’s driver was not injured and tested negative for alcohol and drugs, the NTSB report said.

The six girls who died ranged in age from 15 to 17. Only two of them were wearing seat belts, according to an earlier report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Their names have not been released.

