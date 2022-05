Democrats are lacking one critical vote to pass an extension of the Child Tax Credit. The credit has been found to be effective at reducing poverty. The enhanced Child Tax Credit payments where distributed last year from July through December. Budget restraints only allowed the credit revamp to be temporary. However, many want it to be made permanent eventually. A one-year extension was included in the Build Back Better bill. However, it did not make it through the Senate. Find additional information on it here.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO