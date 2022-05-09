ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nationwide baby formula shortage is getting worse

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8umW_0fXhw6uh00
Scott Olson/Getty Images

CNN — For months, stores nationwide have been struggling to stock enough baby formula. Manufacturers say they’re producing at full capacity and making as much formula as they can, but it’s still not enough to meet current demand.

The out-of-stock rate for baby formula hovered between 2% and 8% in the first half of 2021 but began rising sharply last July. Between November 2021 and early April 2022, the out-of-stock rate jumped to 31%, according to data from Datasembly.

That rate increased another nine percentage points in just three weeks in April, and now stands at 40%, the statistics show.

“This issue has been compounded by supply chain issues, product recalls and historic inflation,” Datasembly CEO Ben Reich said. “Unfortunately, given the unprecedented amount of volatility to the category, we anticipate baby formula to continue to be one of the most affected products in the market.”

CVS and Walgreens confirmed that it is limiting customers nationwide to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction. “We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands,” Walgreens said in a statement to CNN Business.

A Target spokesperson confirmed that the retailer has limited baby formula purchases to four units per customer for online purchases. There is no limit on the number of units that can be bought in person in Target stores, the company said.

The shortage has been exacerbated by the Food and Drug Administration’s shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Abbott is a major producer of baby formula.

The US Food and Drug Administration recalled three brands of powdered baby formulas made by the company due to potential bacterial infections, including Salmonella. The agency advised parents not to buy or use certain batches of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas, all Abbott brands, according to CNN.

Abbott told CNN in a statement Saturday it is working closely with the FDA to resume operations in its Michigan plant.

“We continue to make progress on corrective actions and will be implementing additional actions as we work toward addressing items related to the recent recall. In the meantime, we are working to increase the supply of infant formula by prioritizing infant formula production at our facilities that provide product to the US market,” Abbott said in a statement to CNN Business.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Cnn Business#Target#The Food And Drug Adm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy