This electric guitar is a MIDI controller that turns you into a music wizard

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll still need musical knowledge and skill, of course, but you might make other things you have some superpowers with this cool electric guitar. Not everyone can play more than two or more instruments, but many musically skilled people can control electronic instruments without actually knowing how to use the real...

loudersound.com

Good news mini metalheads, you can now learn the alphabet with Babymetal

As fully grown adults, the task of learning the alphabet is thankfully long behind us. In fact, it's hard to remember even doing so, but we imagine it probably went something like: "A is for apple, B is for banana" or some other variation...As budding baby metalheads though, what would have really come in handy is this new video, which has given the challenge a welcome metal twist.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson partners with Dave Mustaine for new signature Songwriter acoustic guitar

When Gibson first announced that it had added Megadeth's Dave Mustaine to its roster of signature artists last February, the guitar giant said that its forthcoming Dave Mustaine Collection would include at least three new electric guitars and, interestingly, an acoustic guitar as well. 15 months later, that Mustaine- and...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar Pro launches version 8 of its industry-standard notation software

Guitar Pro version 8 has just landed, bringing a host of handy new features, improved UI and an increased emphasis on playback sound quality. As Arobas Music – the company behind the notation software – says, while version 7 brought about a complete interface overhaul, version 8 is more of an “evolution” than a “revolution”. And the keyword of this evolution, the company says, is “sound”.
COMPUTERS
Guitar World Magazine

What's the greatest guitar album of the 60s?

Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s. There are countless classics...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Technology
Technology
Electronics
Electronics
Guitar
Guitar
Music
Music
97.9 WGRD

10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Pop Songs

Although pop and metal may seem like polar opposites, they honestly have a lot in common. Namely, tons of metal fans and artists enjoy softer styles (and vice versa); thus, even the most unconventionally brutal tastes could go hand in hand with lighter mainstream fare. In the end, a good track is a good track no matter its genre.
MUSIC
yankodesign.com

Minted NFT coins turn Ether cryptocurrency into a collectible art

As if cryptocurrencies weren’t confusing enough, here’s something that mixes it up with NFTs and the Metaverse, too. The Metaverse might be the big buzzword right now, thanks to many companies like Meta, formerly Facebook, trying to push their vision to the masses, but there was a time not too long ago when there was a different tech craze gripping the world. Cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, hit mainstream media hard to the point that even lawmakers were starting to scramble and struggle to make sense of it all. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, a cousin of these blockchain-based digital entities, also took the world by storm, particularly in art and design circles where this new kind of ownership still remains a bit controversial. Almost cooking up a perfect storm, a designer and artist duo are bringing all these together into an NFT that almost makes cryptocurrencies a bit more approachable or at least more visible.
ARTS
yankodesign.com

Fantom X: The perfect minimalist wallet for materialists

If I told you to close your eyes and think of a wallet, chances are you’ll still think of the traditional leather bifold. You’re probably somewhat old-school if you did (sort of like I am), although if you thought of a bitcoin hardware wallet, you’re probably living in the year 2050. The Fantom X wallet, however, was designed to be neither old school nor wildly futuristic and speculative. It’s what I call a contemporary representation of a wallet, using new-age materials and manufacturing methods. The Fantom X comes with a robust cerakote aluminum body, a carbon fiber exterior, and a drop-dread sleek design that doesn’t leave a bulge in your back pocket the way a chunky bifold does. For good measure, it also packs RFID-blocking capabilities, and comes with a lifetime warranty.
LIFESTYLE
loudersound.com

The jazz rock albums you should definitely own

Jazz rock can be a minefield for the uninitiated, but persevere and tread carefully and it can blow your mind rather than your cool. These are the albums you need. Let’s begin with a warning: jazz rock can be terrifying and it isn’t for everyone. But you can take comfort from the fact that it alienates and angers as many ‘proper’ jazz ‘buffs’ as it does rock fans. If you think Bob Dylan going electric was a big deal, you should have heard the hissy fits from the hep cats when Miles Davis went on stage in the mid-60s and started playing along with a bunch of crazy muthas with Afros who fed their instruments through wah-wah pedals.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Classic Rick Wakeman 1970s live shows unearthed for new box set

A four-disc set of historic live Rick Wakeman concerts, The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman, is to be released through Cleopatra Records on May 13. The set, which concentrates on the 1970s, features four concerts; North America, 1974, Winterland Ballroom 1975, Hammersmith Odeon 1976 and The Maltings 1976, with Wakeman performing tracks from the legendary albums The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and others.
MUSIC
yankodesign.com

This modular storage on wheels can cover all of your drawer needs

If you ever thought that you could never have enough drawers, this wooden cabinet might have you rethinking your position. The number of objects in our lives and in our houses is never a constant figure. It constantly fluctuates, growing and shrinking with the changes in our work, hobbies, passions, and families. That’s why we need to be smarter about the storage solutions that we buy these days, taking into account these ever-changing situations rather than simply buying one and wastefully throwing it out when they no longer meet our needs. That is what makes modular furniture quite the fad among designers and homeowners these days, but this particular modular solution takes storage to the extreme by having drawers that can open on every side.
HOME & GARDEN
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Guitar Songwriting Tips and Techniques

Written by Shawn Leonhardt for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. If you are looking to try your hand at songwriting, the guitar is a great instrument to start with. It allows you to play guitar chords and their progressions, which happen to be the backbone of most popular songs. In this article, we will go over some basic tips and techniques to help you write great songs on the guitar.
MUSIC
RideApart

Puig Unveils Diablo Concept Based On Yamaha MT-09 SP

The custom motorcycle scene is, for the most part, dominated by neo-retro and classic bikes built and modified to varying degrees. While some custom shops choose modern machines as their blank canvases, these builds are far and few in between, and can sometimes be rather lackluster, or overly fancy. What...
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Bauhaus' Daniel Ash: “I don’t really pick out guitar players in bands – I listen to something for the whole package”

Daniel Ash created a guitar legacy all his own. His mood-shifting, atmospheric playing style, as heard in his early Telecaster-driven work with Bauhaus, served as an obvious influence on subsequent bands including Jane’s Addiction, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Soundgarden. In 2022, he is uniting once more with his Bauhaus...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Slipknot bring the carnage in their first ever UK TV appearance

Launched in early 1996, TFI Friday became the coolest TV show in Britain practically overnight. Transmitted early on a Friday evening and hosted by maverick DJ-turned-telly-presenter Chris Evans, if offered the perfect mix of irreverent humour and seat-of-their-pants edginess. Landing squarely in the midst of the Britpop era, its guest...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd Reportedly in Talks to Sell Music Catalog

Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their recorded music catalog, including some of the best-selling albums of all time. Formed in 1965 under then lead singer Syd Barrett, who only stayed with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s 1973 release The Dark Side of the Moon is also one of the top-selling records in history.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

TC Electronic SCF Gold review

A welcome return for a classic and very classy-sounding pedal, now with everything in place to slot into the modern pedalboard. TC Electronic is a well-established company with products covering studio and guitar, but the company started out in 1976 with just a single effects pedal – the Stereo Chorus Flanger (SCF), which has now been made available as the SCF Gold to celebrate its 45th anniversary.
TECHNOLOGY

