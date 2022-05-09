ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville girls lacrosse tops West Genesee again

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Efm5V_0fXhurwf00

Whether the Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team’s April 30 defeat to Pittsford contained long-term effects might not be known until the two sides possibly meet in the state Class A tournament a month from now.

For the moment, the Bees simply had to show it could recover from a defeat – which it did last Tuesday at West Genesee, where it gradually assumed control in the second half and put away the Wildcats 17-10.

This was a far cry from their April 14 meeting, where WG led late, only to see B’ville net the tying and winning goals in the final minute of a 10-9 decision.

WG took a 4-3 lead early in the rematch, and the Bees called time-out, after which it netted four straight goals and went in front for good.

To its credit, the Wildcats made a mid-game surge and only trailed 11-8 with more than 16 minutes left, but the Bees outscored them 6-2 the rest of the way.

Carlie Desimone got five goals and two assists, with Mia Pozzi, Sophia Muscolino and Grace Hollenbeck each converting three times and Pozzi adding five assists.

Only Brianna Peters finished with two goals, with Sara Hunter also finding the net. Sam Tanguay and Ava Graham combined for 10 saves, one more than WG counterpart Allie Hanlon.

Now the Bees went to Alibrandi Stadium on Thursday afternoon to face Christian Brothers Academy, who proved potent at times, but unable to keep pace with B’ville, who rolled to a 15-9 victory.

The difference was that the Bees had three prime scoring threats to counter Brothers star Gracie Britton, who had three goals and four assists as teammate Mia Kirch also scored three times.

Desimone and Peters each netted four goals, and Desimone got three assists, which is what Pozzi equaled on the way to her own three-goal hat trick. Muscolino and Emma Hollenbeck had the other goals as Sam Tanguay and Ava Graham combined for eight saves.

A night later, B’ville was at Brighton, and despite having no rest, the Bees put together another strong all-around effort, turning back the Barons to prevail 14-9.

All of the damage was rendered in the first half, the Bees racing out in front 9-4 and steadily answering all of Brighton’s attempts to come back as Tanguay and Graham combined for 11 saves.

Desimone was unstoppable, scoring four times and adding four assists. Muscolino and Pozzi both had three goals, Muscolino adding two assists as Peters, Hunter, Grace Hollenbeck and Emma Hollenbeck had single goals.

Now at 10-1 on the season, the Bees could look forward to Tuesday’s game at Fayetteville-Manlius and a Saturday visit to Victor, with a Thursday home battle against Liverpool in between.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Boys lacrosse Lakers take trio of close defeats

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Weather issues had allowed the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team to sneak in another full week of preparation for its toughest stretch of the regular season. Over the course of six days, the Lakers would take on three high-quality opponents, two of which were direct rivals for supremacy in the area Class D ranks.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee, Skaneateles track sweeps to team wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Frigid late-April temperatures did not keep a couple of area high school track and teams from sweeps of their respective Wednesday-afternoon meets. Each of the West Genesee sides were successful against Henninger, with the girls rolling to an 89-50 victory over the Black Knights. Several different Wildcats won events, led by […]
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA softball goes 1-2; F-M splits league games

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The Christian Brothers Academy softball team had quite a game last Monday against Solvay, needing a seventh-inning comeback to pull out a 14-11 victory over the Bearcats. CBA actually rallied twice, using a trio of fourth-inning runs to erase a 4-2 deficit, but due to five errors it found itself trailing […]
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys track closes April with strong efforts

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The Cazenovia varsity boys outdoor track team hosted Christian Brothers Academy on April 26, winning 119-22 over the Brothers. Michael Senehi and Andrew Kent led the team, each winning three events. Senehi won the 400 hurdles in 1:06.4 seconds and the 1,600 meters in 5:05.8, both sectional qualifying times and personal records, and was on the 4×800 meter relay. Kent won the 200 meters (24.6 seconds), 400 meters (52.1), and anchored the 4×400 meter relay.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill, Solvay softball fall to CBA, battle each other

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Coming off a big come-from-behind win over Cortland April 22 that put its record at 3-1, the Solvay softball team found itself in another high-scoring game last Monday, but this time lost, 14-11, to Christian Brothers Academy. The Bearcats led 4-2 and surrendered that lead, only to score five times in […]
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill, Marcellus boys lacrosse defeats Cazenovia

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Perhaps the Westhill boys lacrosse team remains the standard in the area Class D ranks. In last Monday’s game against Cazenovia at Christakos Field, the Warriors trailed early, but went ahead by halftime and leaned on a terrific defense to earn a big 9-6 victory over the Lakers. Cazenovia arrived at […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Wg
Eagle Newspapers

F-M track splits clash with C-NS; ESM sweeps Oswego

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Fayetteville-Manlius girls track and field team met Cicero-North Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon, it looked to improve upon finishing second to the Norhtstars in the April 30 Chittenango Invitational. But the Hornets were not quite able to do so, taking a 75-63 loss while,...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango softball shuts out Cazenovia, 25-0

CENTRAL NEW YORK – While it has battled consistency throughout this young season, the Chittenango softball team can take solace in the way it dominated against its neighbors from Cazenovia when they faced off last Monday afternoon. Enjoying the warm temperatures, the Bears’ bats warmed up, too, and didn’t...
CHITTENANGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus softball takes 1-0 defeat to Liverpool

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Unbeaten against local opposition heading into the last full week of April, the Marcellus softball team finally suffered a setback – but even here, it proved exciting. Liverpool clashed with the Mustangs last Monday afternoon, and it turned into a classic pitcher’s duel between...
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool softball puts end to Baldwinsville win streak

ONONDAGA COUNTY – In consecutive games, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse softball teams were both scheduled to take on undefeated Baldwinsville for early superiority in the SCAC Metro division. Prior to that, the Warriors, rebounding from April 23 defeats to Victor and Williamsville North, went to Marcellus last Monday and prevailed in a 1-0, eight-inning […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt softball retains winning form

Even though the Jamesville-DeWitt softball team only split its two games with reigning Section III Class A champion Auburn on April 28 and 29, the Red Rams had more respect outside of Central New York. In last week’s state Class A rankings, the Red Rams found itself at no. 15,...
AUBURN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Joe’s lacrosse edges out Nichols 6-5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Monsignor Martin-leading St. Joe’s Marauders hit the road to take on Nichols in a highly contested lacrosse matchup on Tuesday evening. Early in the first, Evan Lasky steps up and feeds it to Joaquin Gatt who slings it through the five hole to give the Marauders the 1-0 lead. In […]
BUFFALO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse baseball dealt pair of losses by F-M

ONONDAGA COUNTY – If anyone needed a prime example of the fickle nature of baseball, Cicero-North Syracuse offered it. Undefeated in its first six games this spring, the Northstars visited 0-2 Fayetteville-Manlius last Monday – and promptly got beat, its comeback falling just short in a 5-4 loss to the Hornets.
CICERO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy