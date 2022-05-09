Baldwinsville girls lacrosse tops West Genesee again

Whether the Baldwinsville girls lacrosse team’s April 30 defeat to Pittsford contained long-term effects might not be known until the two sides possibly meet in the state Class A tournament a month from now.

For the moment, the Bees simply had to show it could recover from a defeat – which it did last Tuesday at West Genesee, where it gradually assumed control in the second half and put away the Wildcats 17-10.

This was a far cry from their April 14 meeting, where WG led late, only to see B’ville net the tying and winning goals in the final minute of a 10-9 decision.

WG took a 4-3 lead early in the rematch, and the Bees called time-out, after which it netted four straight goals and went in front for good.

To its credit, the Wildcats made a mid-game surge and only trailed 11-8 with more than 16 minutes left, but the Bees outscored them 6-2 the rest of the way.

Carlie Desimone got five goals and two assists, with Mia Pozzi, Sophia Muscolino and Grace Hollenbeck each converting three times and Pozzi adding five assists.

Only Brianna Peters finished with two goals, with Sara Hunter also finding the net. Sam Tanguay and Ava Graham combined for 10 saves, one more than WG counterpart Allie Hanlon.

Now the Bees went to Alibrandi Stadium on Thursday afternoon to face Christian Brothers Academy, who proved potent at times, but unable to keep pace with B’ville, who rolled to a 15-9 victory.

The difference was that the Bees had three prime scoring threats to counter Brothers star Gracie Britton, who had three goals and four assists as teammate Mia Kirch also scored three times.

Desimone and Peters each netted four goals, and Desimone got three assists, which is what Pozzi equaled on the way to her own three-goal hat trick. Muscolino and Emma Hollenbeck had the other goals as Sam Tanguay and Ava Graham combined for eight saves.

A night later, B’ville was at Brighton, and despite having no rest, the Bees put together another strong all-around effort, turning back the Barons to prevail 14-9.

All of the damage was rendered in the first half, the Bees racing out in front 9-4 and steadily answering all of Brighton’s attempts to come back as Tanguay and Graham combined for 11 saves.

Desimone was unstoppable, scoring four times and adding four assists. Muscolino and Pozzi both had three goals, Muscolino adding two assists as Peters, Hunter, Grace Hollenbeck and Emma Hollenbeck had single goals.

Now at 10-1 on the season, the Bees could look forward to Tuesday’s game at Fayetteville-Manlius and a Saturday visit to Victor, with a Thursday home battle against Liverpool in between.