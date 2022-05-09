ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills to host Week 2 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Titans

By Brayton J Wilson
Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - While the Buffalo Bills are expected to be featured a number of times this upcoming year in prime-time, they will get a chance to be featured in just the second week of the 2022 NFL season.

As it was announced on Monday, the Bills are set to play host to the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Sept. 19 at Highmark Stadium as part of ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Kickoff for the Monday night showdown is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The Bills will be the first of a two-game feature for "Monday Night Football" that week, with the other game taking place between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. That game will be televised on ABC.

It will be the fifth-straight year the Bills and Titans will meet in the regular season. The Bills managed to come away victorious in the first two matchups in 2018 and 2019, but Tennessee has managed to beat Buffalo in the last two meetings in 2020 and 2021.

The most recent matchup was also featured in the bright lights of Monday night in Nashville, as the Bills came just a couple inches short of extending a late fourth quarter drive to push for a win over the Titans.

This season's matchup will see the Titans, who finished as the No. 1 seed in the AFC during the 2021 regular season, go up against the Bills in Orchard Park, who ended up finishing as the No. 3 seed in the conference.

The rest of the 2022 NFL schedule is set to be announced on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

