ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington mothers help others on Mother's Day

WOWK
 2 days ago

Two mothers in the Huntington community spent their Mother’s Day spreading light to others with their local flower shop. Huntington residents say flooding...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

My aunt gave my grandmother a ring for Mother's Day, and my grandmother re-gifted it to my mother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, which was a long time ago by anyone's standards, my aunt went shopping for a Mother's Day present for my grandmother. She wanted something different for her mother, something she could treasure for the rest of her life and then pass it down to one of her children.
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Society
City
Winfield, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Huntington, WV
Society
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
98.7 WFGR

Husband Cancels Mother’s Day Celebration for Wife After Catching Her Bullying His Son

A man on Reddit is wondering if he was in the wrong after canceling a planned Mother's Day celebration because he walked in on his wife bullying his son. The man, who identified himself as FredWalker37, explained that his family is made up of himself, his wife, his son from a previous relationship and her daughter from a previous relationship. In the AITA-style post, he shared that his son "is the quiet one of the house."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Festival#Mother S Day Winfield#Tri State
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Slate

Our Grown Daughter Has Decided We’re the Cause of Her Issues

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have a 26-year-old daughter, “Taryn” (and a younger son, but our daughter is the focus of this letter). She’s been through a spate of breakups over the past few years and has sought therapy, which of course we support because we want her to be happy and healthy. Well, this therapy has now uncovered a host of issues that Taryn has blamed us for. It seems she is “anxiously attached” in relationships because she was bullied and left out repeatedly as a child, particularly in middle and high school, thanks to our frequent moves around the country. My husband is high up in the corporate world and we moved roughly every two years so he could take on new roles that resulted in much higher income for our family. We knew Taryn was introverted and struggled to make friends but didn’t realize she felt so ostracized and friendless for most of her teenage years.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WOWK

Huntington residents say flooding aftermath is heartbreaking

The cleanup process is underway for residents in Huntington who suffered from Friday's flash flooding. Huntington residents say flooding aftermath is heartbreaking. Over 200 golfers show support for Hurricane family. Perfectly nice and warm for a few days. Much warmer for the next few days. Huntington to discuss infrastructure improvements...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Independent

Four daycare workers arrested for allegedly giving 27 children melatonin without parents’ knowledge

Four daycare workers in Tennessee were arrested for allegedly giving children sleeping medication without their parents’ consent.Investigators claim that staff at MiMi’s Child Care gave youngsters, including infants, melatonin at the daycare facility for three years.Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said a complaint was filed against the daycare in March and officers interviewed parents who alleged their children were lethargic or had health issues after attending the facility.“You know daycare, you’d think taking their child there would be somewhat safe, would be safe. After finding this out you kind of look back at it and say ‘hmm… there’s a lot...
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Dad Cancels Mother's Day After Stepson Excluded

Can only blood relatives celebrate Mother’s Day?. Families in the US come in many different forms. The US Bureau of Census estimates that 1,300 new families are formed every day, which makes up about 16% of households in the United States being blended families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy