ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ad agency internship program aims to ‘open doors’ for Atlanta’s Black creatives

By Dyana Bagby
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9isT_0fXhrUsH00
Founded in 2020, BLAC wants to create more opportunities for Black and African American creatives to get into the advertising industry through a hands-on internship program at some of the country’s top independent ad agencies, including in Atlanta. (BLAC)

A national internship program designed to create more opportunities for young Black creatives to break into the advertising industry is now in Atlanta.

Named BLAC , short for “Building Leaders and Creators,” the nonprofit internship program is now in its second year. It was created in the wake of George Floyd’s murder when all of corporate America vowed to take a closer look at diversity and inclusion policies.

A primary mission for BLAC is to “open the doors” for more Black creatives, say organizers, to gain jobs in the advertising industry where less than 6% of its employees are Black . And of that 6%, the overwhelming majority of Black employees are in entry-level or administrative.

“Right after the murder of George Floyd, the industry had a real serious moment of reckoning,” said Toni Lee, a BLAC board member. “The goal of this program is to change the face of the industry, all the way to the top leadership.”

Last year, 11 independent ad agencies from across the U.S. — from San Francisco to Chicago to New York — participated in the BLAC internship program. The companies hired 32 interns and 23 found full-time jobs. This year, 22 agencies are participating, including Response Media, a digital advertising company in Norcross. Response Media is the first metro Atlanta and Georgia company to hire interns through BLAC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcBdl_0fXhrUsH00
Norcross-based Response Media, a digital advertising company, is the first metro Atlanta and Georgia company to participate in the BLAC internship program to support diversity in the advertising industry. (Response Media)

Michelle Rainbow, vice president of Media & Campaign Management at Response Media, said she and her colleagues were deeply impacted by Floyd’s murder and wanted take concrete action to create a more diverse workforce.

“We sat down as an agency and a community and really took a hard look at ourselves and the industry and really wanted to make a commitment” to being intentional about diversity, Rainbow said.

Response Media has 33 full-time employees; 30% are Black. The percentage is higher than many advertising agencies, Rainbow said. “But we all need to do better.”

The BLAC program is sponsored by Procter & Gamble. No resumes, portfolios or college degrees are required to apply. Instead, those interested send in a two-minute video spotlighting their creativity. The idea is to remove barriers to entry.

“It opens up the doors of opportunity for those who never even really considered that advertising was an option for them,” said Asmirh Davis, a founding partner and Chief Strategy Officer for Majority. Majority is an Atlanta-based advertising agency co-founded by Shaquille O’Neal. Davis is also a BLAC board member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj59O_0fXhrUsH00
Asmirh Davis, a founding partner and chief strategy officer for advertising agency Majority.

Another critical role of BLAC’s program is that it prioritizes helping the interns create their own community for professional and personal support.

“This internship program is different than others because it’s not just about focusing on increasing the pipeline,” Davis said. “The pipeline is not the problem. There’s never been a talent problem with diversity.

“It’s not just bringing more interns in who come from diverse backgrounds, but it’s about changing the environment that they’re coming into and changing the perspective of the agencies that work in this industry,” Davis added.

The post Ad agency internship program aims to ‘open doors’ for Atlanta’s Black creatives appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Inside the Arts: Atlanta’s Night of Ideas set for May 14

Barely five months into the year, and humanity seems precariously perched on the precipice of uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic, while better understood and more under control, continues to loom large. In the United States and abroad, intolerance and oppression persist. And the Russian war against Ukraine threatens global stability. If ever there were a need […] The post Inside the Arts: Atlanta’s Night of Ideas set for May 14 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Tree Champions honored by Trees Atlanta

Trees Atlanta has announced its 2022 Tree Champions honorees for their extraordinary teamwork and dedication to the organization’s efforts to protect the urban canopy across metro Atlanta. The Tree Champions will be celebrated at Trees Atlanta’s annual fundraising event Root Ball on Thursday, May 19, at The Stave Room. Volunteer: Myrtle LewinLewin has been volunteering […] The post 2022 Tree Champions honored by Trees Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Norcross, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
indyweeknc

Black Thought: Hundreds of Black College Grads Expected at Duke's National Black Alumni Conference

In the ironically-titled The Negro Problem, a volume of seven essays published in 1903, African American scholar W.E.B. DuBois spoke of “The Talented Tenth.”. It was during a period known as the nadir of American race relations, when racism in this country was so nakedly overt DuBois argued that higher education must develop the intellectual capacities of the most capable 10 percent of Black Americans who would become leaders in their communities and agents of social change.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
George Floyd
TheAtlantaVoice

Stacey Abrams receives endorsement from Black-women led PAC

Wednesday morning, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams received an endorsement from Higher Heights for America. Higher Heights is the only political action committee exclusively dedicated to electing more progressive Black women at the federal and statewide levels. Abrams hosted an intimate conversation over brunch at Nouveau, a Black-owned restaurant in Jonesboro, which focused on voting rights, […] The post Stacey Abrams receives endorsement from Black-women led PAC appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

State agrees to $1.5 billion incentives package to land $5 billion Rivian plant

Electric vehicle startup Rivian and state and local officials signed off Monday on a deal announced last December to build a $5 billion manufacturing plant east of Atlanta that will create 7,500 jobs. In exchange for what Gov. Brian Kemp has touted as the biggest economic development project in Georgia history, state and local economic […] The post State agrees to $1.5 billion incentives package to land $5 billion Rivian plant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Advertising Agency#Metro Atlanta#Advertising Agencies#Racial Injustice#Racism#Blac#African American
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Encore lounge closes; state to honor Cathy, Franklin; MARTA job fair

Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro on Luckie Street in Downtown closed Sunday night after a series of violent crimes prompted the city to label it a “nuisance property” and the building’s owner moved to evict the nightclub. The most recent incident was the shooting death of a security guard at the location in February. Encore […] The post News Briefs: Encore lounge closes; state to honor Cathy, Franklin; MARTA job fair appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Preparing Tech Leaders: T2 Academy transforms lives with IT programs

On May 25, students from the first cybersecurity cohort at the City of Refuge’s Tech Transformation Academy (T2 Academy) will graduate and enter Atlanta’s information technology workforce. “From our amazing job recruiter to our teachers, life coaches, and case managers, this program has been the best thing that has ever happened to me,” said student Joel […] The post Preparing Tech Leaders: T2 Academy transforms lives with IT programs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Shine My Crown

Delaware HBCU Lacrosse Team Racially Profiled By Georgia Deputies: ‘They Went Straight to Marijuana’

A coach of the Delaware State University lacrosse team is speaking out after Georgia deputies allegedly racially profiled her team at the predominantly Black university. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the team was on their way back from Florida. Deputies forced the bus to pull over on I-95 in Liberty County. They said six deputies, armed with police dogs, searched the vehicle for drugs—specifically, marijuana.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

American families need to earn $35.80 an hour just to make ends meet. Few earn that.

Decades of stagnant wages, rising costs and frequent economic crises in the U.S. have put millions of Americans close to the financial edge. Just to make ends meet, a family with one adult and two children needs to earn an average of $35.80 an hour — a level of income that is beyond what most households across the country are earning, according to a new study from the 2022 County Health Rankings.
ECONOMY
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy