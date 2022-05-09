Mendota man charged facing multiple charges after arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot and killed Monday afternoon near the tennis courts in Humboldt Park on the West Side.Police said two men were near the street in south end of the park shortly after 3 p.m., on the 1300 block of North Luis Munoz Marin Drive, when two gunmen approached them and started shooting.A 34-year-old man was shot in the head and chest, and a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.There were a lot of people visiting the park at the time, thanks to the warm sunny weather; with plenty of joggers, and others simply enjoying the sunshine.Police said one of the shooters was taken into custody, and charges were pending Monday afternoon.Two weapons were recovered at the scene.Area Four detectives were investigating.Less than three hours earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting less than 1.5 miles away in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street.It's unclear if the two shootings were related.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO