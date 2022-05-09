ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendota man charged facing multiple charges after arrest

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Mendota police on Friday arrested 26-year-old Tyler D. Gulley, of Mendota, from the 600 block of 6th...

WCIA

Police: 19-year-old arrested after burglary investigation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was arrested after police investigated a burglary that happened on Monday. Charleston Police were dispatched to a location on Lincoln Avenue in response to a report of a burglary to a business. It was reported that the entryway was destroyed and cash and tobacco/vape products were stolen. Officers processed […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Crime & Safety
Mendota, IL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Two shot and killed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot and killed Monday afternoon near the tennis courts in Humboldt Park on the West Side.Police said two men were near the street in south end of the park shortly after 3 p.m., on the 1300 block of North Luis Munoz Marin Drive, when two gunmen approached them and started shooting.A 34-year-old man was shot in the head and chest, and a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.There were a lot of people visiting the park at the time, thanks to the warm sunny weather; with plenty of joggers, and others simply enjoying the sunshine.Police said one of the shooters was taken into custody, and charges were pending Monday afternoon.Two weapons were recovered at the scene.Area Four detectives were investigating.Less than three hours earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting less than 1.5 miles away in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street.It's unclear if the two shootings were related.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13-year-old shot while walking down Rockford street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old was shot on Saturday in Rockford while he was walking down the street. Rockford Police responded to a local hospital around 11:45 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim, according to the police department. Officers met with the 13-year-old boy when they arrived, who told them that he was walking […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Dakotah Earley, man shot during robbery in Lincoln Park, gives update on his condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man shot three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park Friday says 23-year-old Dakotah Earley remains on life support and is still listed in critical condition as of Sunday, according to the family's GoFundMe. He has undergone two surgeries and has another one scheduled for Saturday. Doctors believe more surgeries will be required but unclear when they will occur. "We ARE NOT and WILL not lose hope or faith for Dakotah. Please continue to pray for him and over the team who is working with him, as well as the detectives," the family said.Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL

