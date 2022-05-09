ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

On the subject of passenger rail I give you: Flights of Fancy

By Casey Holt
manchesterinklink.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. This past January, I engaged in a round of pleasantly unproductive email with a state rep from Hillsborough. (I also own property in his district.) The subject was passenger rail in NH, and the bill now winding through the legislature again...

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

N.H. will soon have tighter rules for tinted windshields

New Hampshire will soon have tighter regulations for vehicle windshield tinting after the enactment of a law signed by Gov. Chris Sununu last week. House Bill 1110 raises the required transparency levels for after-market windshield tinting from 35 percent minimum light transmittance to 70 percent, meaning that the windshields must allow twice as much light through as presently. Tinted windshields are allowed only for those with medical conditions.
POLITICS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
NEWS10 ABC

Human smugglers caught in Northern New York

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Authorities arrested seven people over a failed human smuggling attempt. According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, suspicious activity was reported to the agency on April 29 regarding a boat containing multiple subjects traveling from Canada near Cornwall, Ontario into the U.S. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Police Department responded and found […]
AKWESASNE, NY
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter Rail#Infrastructure#Hillsborough
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Ex-Massachusetts corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. to be arraigned in Massachusetts in relation to murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay

A former Massachusetts Corrections worker will be arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Friday in connection to the gruesome 1988 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence. Former Massachusetts Department of Corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr., 74, has been accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of New Hampshire, to death in 1988, officials said.
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
WSBS

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy