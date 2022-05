Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Cleveland State upset 15th ranked Dyersburg 10-9 in the TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII tournament going down at Chattanooga State. The Cougars scored 3 runs in the top of the 8th to go up 10-6. Dyesburg scored twice in the bottom of the 8th. They may have gotten more if not for two nice catches from Bryce Burkey and Ringgold grad Andre Tarver. Dyersburg got the tieing run in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Dalton’s Bryce Houghton got the strikeout to end the game.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO