KINGSPORT - Jack Satterfield, 80, of Kingsport, went home on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born in Johnson City, TN on May 15, 1941 to the late Minnie Cordelia Snowden and Tony Jack Satterfield. Jack joined the US Air Force after graduating from Boones Creek High School. After serving, he worked for Eastman Chemical and IBM. After retiring, he started his own business, Satterfield Business System. In his free time, Jack enjoyed his family, genealogy and studying history. He was a long time member of West View Missionary Baptist Church in Kingsport.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO