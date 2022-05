The New York Giants informed James Bradberry of his release, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The team later confirmed the news. The news comes a week after Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that the team was likely going to have to let go of the cornerback and that he expected Bradberry's fate to be decided within the next few days.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO