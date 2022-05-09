ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ baby spent ‘100 plus days in the NICU,’ new parents reveal in heartbreaking Mother’s Day post

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

For months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watched their daughter struggle in the newborn intensive care unit. Now, their family is home and healthy.

Sharing the first photo of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed by surrogate in January, the married couple celebrated their first Mother’s Day as a family Sunday and revealed just how hard it was to get there.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, each wrote on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The couple did not go into any details on what kept Malti hospitalized for the first few months of her life.

The baby Jonas Brother and the Bollywood star tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests in 2018. Their new addition joins the boy band’s ever-growing extended family: older brother Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, have two daughters and middle brother Joe Jonas has a daughter with wife Sophie Turner and another baby on the way.

CELEBRITIES
