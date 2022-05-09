ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Keir Starmer considers pledge to resign if police find he broke Covid laws

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dqj7M_0fXho9HC00

Sir Keir Starmer is considering whether to commit to resigning if police find he broke coronavirus rules as he battles to regain the political initiative while pressuring Boris Johnson over his own fine.

The Labour leader was understood to be in talks on Monday about whether to announce the pledge, after pulling out of a scheduled event where he would have faced fresh questions.

Allies insisted he was not “ducking scrutiny” by cancelling his attendance at the discussion, as he is investigated by police over the Durham beer-and-curry gathering in April last year.

Sir Keir was facing pressure to set out his position, having called for the resignation of the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak after they were fined for a Covid breach.

A pre-emptive announcement on his future if he too is fined would enable him to continue calling for Mr Johnson to leave Downing Street while himself under investigation.

As first reported by The Times, it is possible Sir Keir could make a new statement on Monday.

He had been due to speak at an Institute for Government discussion, but pulled out on Sunday, with Labour not explaining why other than to say “plans change”.

Labour says the food was consumed between work events, meaning it was within the rules despite the ban on indoor socialising.

But the Labour leader was facing calls to answer fresh questions after a leaked memo suggested the takeaway was planned, with no further work apparently scheduled after dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZ7to_0fXho9HC00

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he did not know why Sir Keir cancelled his appearance at the event but insisted he was not avoiding scrutiny.

Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast: “I have no idea why he cancelled the event and I certainly didn’t ask before I came on because I think it’s such a trivial issue.

“The idea that Keir has been dodging questions… I mean he’s been out all weekend, even after a local election campaign where we did very well, he’s been out thanking Labour teams, particularly in the places that we did particularly well in these elections.”

Mr Streeting added that Sir Keir has faced journalists “wherever he’s been”, including as recently as Saturday, adding: “The idea that Keir is somehow ducking scrutiny is simply not true.”

Conservative universities minister Michelle Donelan accused Sir Keir of hypocrisy, having pressured Boris Johnson over Downing Street lockdown breaches, for which the Prime Minister was fined by police.

Asked if the Labour leader should resign if fined, she told Sky News: “I think this is a decision for him, he’s going to have to search his soul after making this a top priority over the last few months at the expense of key issues like the rising cost of living, etc, but look, this is a decision for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F46GN_0fXho9HC00

“My takeaway is that it does smack of sheer hypocrisy.”

Some 46% of people believe Sir Keir should resign if he is fined by police, according to a YouGov survey of 1,674 adults over the weekend.

That includes 48% of those who voted Labour at the last election, which is higher than those who voted Tory, at 40%.

With the police investigation continuing, 54% responded that Sir Keir either probably or definitely broke the rules.

Labour MP Mary Foy denied reports that staff were drunk at the event, held in the City of Durham MP’s constituency office.

In a statement, she said: “These allegations about my staff are untrue.

I do not believe either I or my office staff broke any rules

City of Durham Labour MP Mary Foy

“I have already said that I and my team were working during a very busy period, including facilitating the leader’s visit. I do not believe either I or my office staff broke any rules.”

Pressed on why Sir Keir pulled out of Monday’s discussion, a Labour spokesman said: “Plans change.”

At the time of the Durham gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues, including pub gardens, were open, but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Sir Keir previously said no restaurants or pubs were open at the time of the alleged breach so “if you didn’t get a takeaway then our team wasn’t eating that evening”.

Labour has indicated that as Sir Keir was working, the meal did not constitute a social event.

Sir Keir, a former director of public prosecutions, told reporters on Saturday: “As I have explained a number of times, I was working in the office, we stopped for something to eat.

“There was no party, no breach of rules, I am confident of that.”

He said he would not resign and would lead Labour into the next general election.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

DAN WOOTTON: Beergate is the final nail in the coffin of the pretence that Keir Starmer is an honourable politician. Despite his weaselly pledge to quit if fined, the Labour cover-up over the booze and curry night would make Richard Nixon proud

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's hysterical pro-lockdown response, I gave Keir Starmer the moniker the Leader of No Opposition. Not only did the big bore with an even bigger quiff insist his Labour party nod through every liberty-sapping restriction without demanding any evidence the policies would actually work, he would almost always insist publicly that Boris Johnson needed to go faster, longer and harder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Is this the death knell for Britain's historic street names? Fears woke campaigners will push through bids to remove signs after communities are handed vote on their future - but government hopes new bill will protect local heritage

Changing street names with links to the UK's colonial past will be put to a local vote under Michael Gove's planning reforms to fight back against frenzied campaigning from woke groups to ‘cancel’ major figures in British history. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which was in yesterday's...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Blackford: Scottish voters have sent very clear message to Boris Johnson

Scottish voters have “sent a message” to Boris Johnson and his Conservatives, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.The Tories have suffered at the polls in the local elections, with vote share in a number of wards across Scotland dropping by more than 10%.One Scottish Tory frontbencher described the early results as “disappointing”, claiming part of the reason was the partygate saga.I think people in Scotland have made it very clear that they want no more of this from Boris Johnson and his ConservativesIan BlackfordSpeaking to the BBC, Mr Blackford said: “The important story from Scotland is the fact that...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Michelle Donelan
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Police#New Labour#Uk#The Times#Institute For Government
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

50 more Downing Street Covid rule-breaking party fines issued

The Metropolitan Police have issued more than 50 new fines for breaches of Covid rules in Downing Street and other government buildings. The Fixed Penalty Notices come in addition to more than 50 handed out last month, including to Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The identities of those fined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU Commission to end relaxed COVID-19 state aid scheme

The European Commission said on Thursday it will gradually put an end to the temporary rules that allowed the 27 EU member countries to benefit from extra public support during the coronavirus pandemic.Adopted in March 2020, the so-called State Aid COVID Temporary Framework relaxed the European Union’s strict state-aid regulations to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic. In light of the improving economic situation in the region, coupled with the lifting of restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the virus over the past two years, the commission said that another prolongation of the scheme is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Unfounded’ NHS criticism and investigation caused unnecessary deaths at London heart surgery unit

Heart surgery patients in London have died “unnecessarily” and faced increased risk of death as botched NHS investigations into dozens of deaths reduced a hospital’s ability to treat people, a coroner has warned.“Unnecessary” patient deaths have occurred as a result of heart surgery at St George’s University Hospital Trust being restricted and emergencies diverted to other “over stretched” hospitals, following investigations by national NHS bodies. The warning that deaths have occurred and may occur in the future, comes following the conclusion of a series of inquest hearings in March, during which it was found the NHS’ wrongly blamed a team...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
The Independent

UK Parliament opens with pomp, problems for Boris Johnson

Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis.Johnson’s Conservative government will set out the laws it plans to pass in the coming year at the tradition-steeped State Opening of Parliament. The ceremony will take place without 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who has pulled out of the ceremony because of her mobility issues.Instead her son and heir, Prince Charles, will read the Queen’s Speech, which is written by the government but traditionally...
POLITICS
BBC

Tories not in position to win general election, former council leader says

The outgoing Conservative leader of Monmouthshire council said the party was not currently in a position "to win the next general election". Richard John said it "needs to move with urgency" to turn things around before the next election. The Tories lost control of the council in Thursday's election and...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy