Russian ambassador to Poland covered in paint by protesters at war memorial event

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

The Russian ambassador to Poland was covered in red paint by protesters as he attended a World War II memorial event on Monday (9 May).

Sergey Andreyev arrived at a Soviet soldiers’ cemetery in Warsaw to a group protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine who were waiting for him. This video shows the ambassador being covered in paint, and a protester throwing paint in his face.

The protest group prevented Andreyev from laying flowers at the cemetery. Police escorted the ambassador and his entourage away.

#Ukraine#War Memorial#Protest#Russian#Soviet
The Independent

The Independent

