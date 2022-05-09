Russian ambassador to Poland covered in paint by protesters at war memorial event

The Russian ambassador to Poland was covered in red paint by protesters as he attended a World War II memorial event on Monday (9 May).

Sergey Andreyev arrived at a Soviet soldiers’ cemetery in Warsaw to a group protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine who were waiting for him. This video shows the ambassador being covered in paint, and a protester throwing paint in his face.

The protest group prevented Andreyev from laying flowers at the cemetery. Police escorted the ambassador and his entourage away.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.