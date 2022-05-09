ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MI5 asked police to spy on political activities of children, inquiry hears

By Rob Evans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCqTZ_0fXhnsR500
Police scuffle with people in New Cross, Lewisham, in August 1977. Photograph: Gary Weaser/Getty Images

MI5 asked police chiefs to collect information about the political activities of schoolchildren as young as 14, a public inquiry into undercover policing has heard.

The request – circulated to chief constables throughout Britain in 1975 – was approved by the head of the Security Service and a senior Whitehall official.

An undercover police unit regularly stored files recording the political beliefs of schoolchildren, along with photographs of them. These included reports on a 17-year-old who was said to spend “a lot of his spare time” at his girlfriend’s home, and two schoolboys, then 14 and 16, who were described by the covert officers as “effeminate” .

Among those spied on were schoolchildren who were campaigning against fascists who were carrying out violent attacks on vulnerable ethnic minorities.

Related: Police spying inquiry to examine targeting of UK black justice groups

Details of MI5’s top-secret request were disclosed to the public inquiry into the undercover policing scandal , which restarted on Monday.

The inquiry – headed by the retired judge Sir John Mitting – is examining how undercover police officers spied on 1,000 mainly leftwing political groups over more than 40 years. The inquiry was set up after a slew of revelations about the conduct of the undercover spies including deceiving women into intimate relationships and monitoring grieving families.

Over the next two weeks, the inquiry will question managers of the covert unit the Special Demonstration Squad, who were responsible for authorising and supervising the early stages of the infiltration operations between 1968 and 1982.

The current round of public hearings opened with a statement from David Barr QC, lead counsel to the inquiry.

Barr disclosed previously secret documents that suggest senior Whitehall officials had in the 1970s questioned whether too much information about political activists was being collected by the police, but had apparently not acted on their concerns.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

For years, MI5 and undercover police officers worked closely to spy on thousands of political activists and compile huge files logging their activities. This large-scale surveillance has drawn accusations that the state violated the civil liberties of activists who were engaged in peaceful and lawful campaigning.

Barr highlighted the request circulated by MI5 to chief constables in December 1975, about what it called “subversive activity in schools”.

MI5 said it wanted information about “older pupils (14 or over) who are active in subversive organisations which are exploited for subversive purposes”. It also requested details of teachers who “are using their position for subversive purposes, eg attempting to convert pupils or making school premises available to subversive organisations”.

Barr said MI5 recognised the “sensitivity” of the request as it had added: “We do not ask you to make enquiries in schools on our behalf, but we would welcome any help you could give us on the basis of information which comes your way from the local papers or from members of the public, or by recourse to other sources outside schools which you can use without risk of embarrassment”.

Related: Police apologise to women who had relationships with undercover officers

He said the request had been approved by Sir Michael Hanley, the then director general of MI5 , and Sir Arthur Peterson, then the Home Office’s most senior civil servant.

Barr added the request could explain why undercover police officers had spied on children involved in political activism, citing their “extensive” reports on a group called School Kids Against the Nazis (SKAN). Large numbers of schoolchildren joined this group in the 1970s to oppose fascists recruiting supporters in schools.

The inquiry has previously examined reports on SKAN that were compiled by Paul Gray, an undercover officer who infiltrated the Socialist Workers party (SWP) and the Anti-Nazi League between 1978 and 1982. Gray told the inquiry last year that “ no consideration was given by me to the appropriateness of reporting on children. They were active members of the SWP taking part in demonstrations.”

Gray had also said these reports updated existing police files on the school pupils and would enable police to identify them at future demonstrations.

Barr highlighted documents that he said showed that in the late 1970s, senior officials within the Home Office had concerns about the extent of the police’s surveillance of political activists. They noted for instance that one young man was monitored “because of some badges he was wearing when he passed through Dover which indicated that he was opposed to racism”.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mi5#New Cross#The Security Service
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of black man, 20, who was shot and stabbed to death as he rode his bike in Peckham seven years ago accuse Met Police of racism over failure to find his killers

The family of a young black man who was stabbed to death in London seven years ago have accused the Met Police of racism over their failure to find his killers. Ola Raji, 20, was gunned down and stabbed as he rode his cycle along an estate in Peckham, south London, near the centre founded in memory of murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We DO have new evidence… but we did NOT find fibres in Madeleine McCann suspect's van': German prosecutor DENIES bombshell claim but says new clue points to Christian Brueckner

Investigators probing the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have uncovered new evidence but have not found fibres from the missing girl's pyjamas in the main suspect's van, prosecutors told MailOnline today. Christian Brueckner, 45, was named by police as the prime suspect in the toddler's disappearance two years ago in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy