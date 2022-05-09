ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What is non-dom status?

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsWS1_0fXhnrYM00

The wife of Rishi Sunak , the British chancellor, has claimed non-domicile status to save on her tax bill , The Independent has revealed.

It is not known exactly how much Akshata Murty saved through this, but sources claimed it could have avoided her paying millions of pounds in tax on foreign earnings over several years.

Non-dom” status is lawful but controversial.

It is an optional status for UK residents whose permanent home - or “domicile” - is abroad. With this status, these people may not have to pay tax on foreign income.

The UK government says a person’s domicile is usually the country where their father considered his permanent home when they were born. But this can change if the person moved abroad and does not intend to return.

If foreign income is less than £2,000 in a tax year and is not bought into the UK, for example transferred into a UK bank account, someone with non-dom status is not liable to pay UK tax on it.

With income over £2,000 a year, or that bought into the UK, there are two options.

  1. Pay UK tax on foreign income and claim it back due to being taxed twice. The UK government says tax relief rules will usually give some or all of this tax back
  2. Pay UK tax on foreign income bought into the UK only and pay an annual fee to avoid paying tax on the rest

This option is available to those who have lived in the UK for a certain number of years; the annual fee is £30,000 for residents who have lived in the UK for at least seven out of the last nine tax years and £60,000 for 12 out of the last 14.

The “non-dom” status means Ms Murty she does not have to pay UK tax on income from dividends from foreign investments, rental payments on property overseas or bank interest. It also means a person avoids UK inheritance tax.

A spokesperson for Ms Murty, whose family business is estimated to be worth £3.5bn, claimed she had to use non-dom status because of her Indian citizenship.

They said: “India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously. So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes. She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”

But the revelation will nonetheless fuel accusations that the chancellor is out of touch with working people facing a cost-of-living crisis.

Labour has called on Mr Sunak to “urgently explain how much he and his family have saved on their own tax bill at the same time he was putting taxes up for millions of working families”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
BBC

Shop owners to be forced to rent out empty premises, government says

Landlords in England could be forced to let empty shops in a bid to rejuvenate high streets, under government plans. Under the move, set to be unveiled in Tuesday's Queen's Speech, buildings left vacant for a year would have to be entered into a "rental auction". The British Retail Consortium...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Reuters

UK tells EU: Without flexibility, we will act on N.Ireland

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Britain will have no choice but to take action unless the European Union shows more flexibility in talks over trade rules for Northern Ireland, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday, in the latest escalation of a post-Brexit dispute. Her warning to the European Commission's...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inheritance Tax#Tax Bill#Tax Relief#Dom#Uk#British
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The signs of bowel cancer you should be aware of

The award-winning podcaster Deborah James has said she is receiving hospice care for her bowel cancer, stating “nobody knows how long I’ve got left”.The mother-of-two, who hosts the popular You, Me and the Big C podcast, told her Instagram followers on Monday that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she is “surrounded by love” and had “no regrets”. The 40-year-old was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and has become an advocate for raising awareness about cancer, alongside sharing regular updates about her diagnosis and treatments. She wrote on Monday: “We have tried everything, but my...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy