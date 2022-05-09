ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Partygate: Timeline of government gatherings as more fines issued

By Ashley Cowburn,Lizzie Dearden and Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEk4l_0fXhno9P00

Boris Johnson is under intense pressure over Partygate again, after he and his chancellor Rishi Sunak were handed fixed penalty notice fines by the Metropolitan Police .

Scotland Yard announced more than 50 fines for government staff members over law-breaking events held at Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic.

Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the idea of No 10 staff flouting rules, Mr Johnson found himself forced to admit that he too had attended an event on 20 May 2020.

Since then, more damning reports have appeared about further pandemic-era parties allegedly held behind the scenes in Westminster.

The Independent looks at all the claims of parties and investigations into gatherings across No 10, government departments and at Conservative Party HQ.

15 May 2020 – No 10 garden gathering

A joint investigation by The Independent and The Guardian revealed that a wine and pizza gathering was held in the No 10 rose garden on 15 May 2020 – despite people from different households being restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors.

An image later published showed wine and cheese being consumed by the prime minister, Ms Johnson, and advisers including Dominic Cummings . Former health secretary Matt Hancock was also photographed in the Downing Street garden, after having delivered the day’s covid press conference.

Mr Johnson has previously insisted “those people were at work, talking about work”. At the time, Covid laws banned gatherings of more than two people unless they met specific exemptions, such as being “for work purposes”.

20 May 2020 – ‘Bring your own booze’

In a blog post, Mr Cummings, the PM’s former chief adviser, dismissed the idea that the 15 May photograph depicted a party, insisting it was common practice for meetings to be held in the open air of the garden.

However, he claimed that a “socially distanced drinks” event did take place on 20 May 2020. The row exploded as a leaked email sent from the PM’s private secretary showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to the event, told to “bring your own booze”.

Mr Johnson subsequently apologised, confirming that he attended the event for around 25 minutes but assumed it was “a work event” – an execuse that drew laughs of incredulity in the Commons and mockery from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer .

This became one of 12 events investigated by the Metropolitan Police as part of the Operation Hillman investigation, after senior civil servant Sue Gray’s interim report looked into claims surrouning 16 events.

18 June 2020 – Cabinet Office leaving do

Ms Gray’s interim report said a gathering in the 70 Whitehall building was held to mark the departure of a No 10 private secretary. It is one of the events the police been investigating.

The event had not previously been disclosed, but The Telegraph said the official in question is former home affairs policy adviser Hannah Young, who left Downing Street to take up the role of deputy consul general in New York.

19 June 2020 – Boris Johnson’s birthday

Downing Street staff allegedly held an afternoon birthday party for Mr Johnson at No 10. His wife, Carrie Johnson , led the surprise gathering where there was cake, a singing of happy birthday, and picnic food from M&S, ITV News reported.

A No 10 spokeswoman confirmed that a group of staff had “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room “to wish the prime minister a happy birthday”, adding: “He was there for less than 10 minutes.”

But No 10 denied a claim that Mr Johnson’s friends and family were hosted upstairs in his flat for an event later that evening.

Mr Sunak is said to have received his fixed penalty notice (PFN) fine for attending the birthday party at No 10 Cabinet Room, which is subject to the police probe.

13 November 2020 – Downing Street ‘flat party’

Another allegation made by Mr Cummings was of a “flat party” in Mr Johnson’s official residence on 13 November 2020 – the same day he left No 10. Mr Cummings claimed staff “could hear the music playing loudly”.

Asked at PMQs in December whether there had been a party on 13 November 2020, Mr Johnson said “no” but added: “I’m sure that whatever happened the guidance was followed at all times.”

This is another of the events which the police is looking into. According to reports at the time, Mr Johnson gave a leaving speech for Lee Cain, his departing director of communications.

New lockdown laws had once again banned gatherings and leaving home “without reasonable excuse” at the time. Indoor gatherings were allowed in some circumstances if “required precautions” were undertaken.

27 November 2020 – Cleo Watson’s leaving event

Another leaving event was reported to have been held two weeks later — when the lockdown remained in place — for adviser Cleo Watson, with the PM personally delivering a speech while alcohol was consumed. It was one of the events looked at by Ms Gray, but police chose not to investigate.

10 December 2020 – Education department drinks event

Also under scrutiny is a social event reportedly held at the London offices of the Department for Education on 10 December 2020, instigated by the then-education secretary Gavin Williamson to thank his staff.

The department admitted a “gathering of colleagues” took place on 10 December, with “drink and snacks brought by those attending”, adding: “Looking back we accept it would have been better not have gathered in this way at that particular time”.

The law had changed again, including different levels of restrictions for different areas according to Covid rates. London was in Tier 2, which banned indoor social gatherings unless specific exemptions applied.

14 December 2020 – Shaun Bailey’s Tory HQ do

Four days later, with Londoners still subject to Tier 2 restrictions, a party took place at the Conservative Party headquarters in Westminster.

A spokesperson for the party said the event was “authorised” and disciplinary action was was taken against four CCHQ staff seconded to the then London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey ’s campaign.

The Mirror newspaper later published an image of the gathering — which feature staffers and a catered buffet – leading to the resignation of Mr Bailey from an official role at the London Assembly as chair of the police and crime committee.

15 December 2020 – Christmas quiz

The following day, No 10 staff were involved in a festive quiz, with reports suggesting invites were sent out in advance. An image later published by the Sunday Mirror showed the PM flanked by colleagues, with one draped in tinsel and another wearing a Santa hat.

Downing Street said the prime minister had “briefly” attended the quiz – after the photographic evidence emerged – but insisted it was a virtual event and claimed he broke no rules. Tier 2 laws remained in force.

16 December 2020 – Transport department drinks event

The Mirror reported senior civil servants were “boozing and dancing” at yet another event, this one allegedly planned by staff from transport secretary Grant Shapps ’ office.

A departmental spokesman said: “Fewer than a dozen staff who were working in the office had a low-key, socially distanced gathering ... where food and drink was consumed. We recognise this was inappropriate and apologise for the error of judgement.”

At midnight, London had been moved into tougher Tier 3 restrictions and indoor gatherings remained banned.

17 December 2020 – More No 10 leaving drinks

A leaving do was held for a departing Downing Street official. The Telegraph reported that the staff member in question was Captain Steve Higham, then one of Mr Johnson’s private secretaries, who advised on defence and national security issues.

The Mirror , which first reported the event, also being probed by the police, and said Mr Johnson was only there “for a few minutes”.

17 December 2020 – Cabinet Office drinks events

The former director-general of the Government’s Covid Taskforce, Kate Josephs, said she was “truly sorry” over leaving drinks held in the Cabinet Office.

Separately cabinet secretary Simon Case removed himself from the inquiry into Whitehall parties – to be replaced by Ms Gray – after reports emerged of a gathering in the Cabinet Office. Both events have been probed by police.

The Cabinet Office said Mr Case played no part in the event “but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own”. Both Cabinet office events are being probed by the police.

18 December 2020 ‘Christmas party’ that started scandal

Allegations of a Christmas party held in No 10 on 18 December 2020 were the focus of much anger at the end of the last year when the reports first emerged in The Mirror .

The event happened while London remained in strict Tier 3 measures, and just a day before Mr Johnson imposed an effective lockdown in the capital and other swathes of the country.

Mr Johnson was forced to address the issue in the Commons after the explosive leak of a video showing No 10 staff holding a mock press conference and making jokes about a Christmas party.

It led to the resignation of government aide Allegra Stratton and the PM announcing Ms Gray’s investigation, claiming he was “shocked” by the video. “I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up,” Mr Johnson told MPs. It’s one of the events being probed by police.

14 January 2021 – More No 10 leaving drinks

The police said another one of the 12 events being probed was a gathering was held in No 10 to mark the departure of two private secretaries on 14 January last year.

Reports have suggested the PM attended the leaving event, which was for a senior civil servant in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, according to The Telegraph . The other official’s identity is so far unknown.

16 April 2021 – Leaving drinks on eve of Philip’s funeral

Reports of gatherings at No 10 appeared in The Daily Telegraph alleging that two parties took place on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 – when England was under Step 2 Covid restrictions that banned indoor mixing.

The events, being probed by police, occurred on the evening before Prince Philip ’s funeral that saw the Queen sit alone at a socially-distanced ceremony.

According to the newspaper, witnesses said that “excessive alcohol” was drunk and attendees danced to music. One point a staffer was allegedly sent to a local Co-op supermarket with a suitcase to with bottles of wine.

One event was held for James Slack, the then-director of communications at No 10, who now works as deputy editor-in-chef at The Sun newspaper, and the other for Mr Johnson’s personal photographer.

This article was amended on 14 April 2022. It previously said that a photograph showed wine and cheese being consumed by various individuals including Matt Hancock, but the image did not show Mr Hancock eating or drinking.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Is this the death knell for Britain's historic street names? Fears woke campaigners will push through bids to remove signs after communities are handed vote on their future - but government hopes new bill will protect local heritage

Changing street names with links to the UK's colonial past will be put to a local vote under Michael Gove's planning reforms to fight back against frenzied campaigning from woke groups to ‘cancel’ major figures in British history. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which was in yesterday's...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Allegra Stratton
The Independent

The signs of bowel cancer you should be aware of

The award-winning podcaster Deborah James has said she is receiving hospice care for her bowel cancer, stating “nobody knows how long I’ve got left”.The mother-of-two, who hosts the popular You, Me and the Big C podcast, told her Instagram followers on Monday that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she is “surrounded by love” and had “no regrets”. The 40-year-old was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and has become an advocate for raising awareness about cancer, alongside sharing regular updates about her diagnosis and treatments. She wrote on Monday: “We have tried everything, but my...
CANCER
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland Yard#Labour Party#British Royal Family#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Conservative Party Hq#Covid Press Conference
BBC

Nearly 100,000 people faced delayed GP appointments

Nearly 100,000 patients in Gloucestershire waited more than eight days to see their GP in February, NHS figures have shown. By that criteria it was the worst performing authority area in England that month, according to NHS figures. A spokesperson said demand for GP services continued to be "extremely high".
HEALTH
The Independent

Creation of Great British Railways in Queen’s Speech

The creation of a new public sector body to oversee Britain’s railways has been included in the Queen’s Speech.Great British Railways (GBR) will “simplify” the rail network and improve services for passengers, according to a Downing Street briefing document on the Transport Bill.It will absorb the state-owned infrastructure management company Network Rail and take on many functions from the Department for Transport.GBR will issue passenger service contracts to private companies to run trains.The briefing document stated that it will “act as the single national leader of the railways”, with “a clear mandate, goals and budgets set by the Government, who...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Boris scrambles for cost-of-living crisis cures in brainstorming session with ministers: Push to loosen childcare rules and make MoTs two-yearly - as top Tories demand immediate tax cuts ahead of Cabinet away-day tomorrow

Boris Johnson is scrambling for cost-of-living crisis cures today after a brainstorming session with top ministers. The PM is mulling proposals to loosen childcare rules and make MoTs two-yearly as he faces huge pressure from Tory MPs and Labour for more action. Downing Street said he urged senior ministers including...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Northern Ireland stability ‘in peril’ unless protocol ditched, says Dominic Raab

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has said Northern Ireland Protocol checks need to be scrapped to resolve power-sharing at Stormont following Sinn Fein’s election success.Mr Raab also suggested that Boris Johnson’s government is prepared to tear up parts of the deal unilaterally if an agreement could not be reached soon with the EU.The unionist DUP is refusing to serve with the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein in an executive unless the GB-NI checks on goods agreed as part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal are ditched.Asked if Downing Street was ready to take action to tear up the deal without consent with Brussels, Mr Raab said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP Lee Anderson defends saying food bank users ‘cannot cook properly’

A Conservative MP has defended his comments on food banks after saying people use them because they “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.Lee Anderson invited “everybody” on the opposition benches in the Commons to visit a food bank in his Nottinghamshire constituency where, when people come for a food parcel, they now need to register for a “budgeting course” and a “cooking course”.Asked by a Labour MP if it should be necessary to have food banks in 21st century Britain, the MP for Ashfield said there is not “this massive use for food banks” in the UK, but “generation after...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Shop owners to be forced to rent out empty premises, government says

Landlords in England could be forced to let empty shops in a bid to rejuvenate high streets, under government plans. Under the move, set to be unveiled in Tuesday's Queen's Speech, buildings left vacant for a year would have to be entered into a "rental auction". The British Retail Consortium...
ECONOMY
BBC

Evictions begin at HS2 protest camp in Staffordshire

Evictions have begun at an HS2 protest camp in Staffordshire. About 40 people have been living at the site just off the A51, near Swynnerton, for about a year, demonstrating against plans to cut down woods for the line. Dozens of security staff have been brought in to "safely remove"...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy