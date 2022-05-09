ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dennis Waterman obituary

By Michael Coveney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAivu_0fXhnnGg00

Dennis Waterman, who has died suddenly aged 74, was such a familiar face on television for more than 40 years, playing similar sorts of streetwise characters, that it is hard to imagine that he was once a child actor in Hollywood and appeared in the opening season of the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1960. He also featured on the West End stage – in 1961, he led the first act closing number in Meredith Willson’s The Music Man at the Adelphi theatre.

He is indelibly associated with two of the most successful television series of all time, both shown on ITV: The Sweeney (four series, 1975-78), co-starring with John Thaw as members of the flying squad branch of the Metropolitan police tackling violent crime and armed robbery; and Minder (1979-1994, with two extended breaks in the overall 10 series), playing the hapless gofer and bodyguard Terry McCann to George Cole ’s dodgy wheeler-dealer Arthur Daley.

Unmistakably and always a south Londoner, Waterman was a tough nut, detective sergeant George Carter, in The Sweeney, a series that coincided with an extensive inquiry into corruption inside the Met itself. In Minder, more of a sitcom than a serious crime drama, he revealed a more winning streak of vulnerability and ineptitude in a wonderfully evoked milieu of the criminal underside in west London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yc9E_0fXhnnGg00
Dennis Waterman, right, with John Thaw in The Sweeney, 1977. Photograph: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Several other sitcom and crime drama series employed him throughout the 1990s before his third major long-running success in the BBC’s New Tricks (2002-14). Alongside James Bolam and Alun Armstrong, he played a retired police officer, Gerry Standing, part of a “cold case” squad specially formed to reinvestigate unsolved murders and other crimes.

As in The Sweeney, where he and Thaw had to contend with an officiously demanding detective chief inspector ( Garfield Morgan ), he often crossed swords with his New Tricks detective boss (Amanda Redman). These hierarchical tensions allowed him to display quite a subtle range of hard-headedness, seething resentment and bitterness.

The happy-go-lucky, rackety “Jack the Lad” image was not one Waterman had any problem in developing. He cheerfully admitted that acting came easily to him as an extension of his own personality and outlook in life. Drink, women and football were his cornerstone activities. Some of that spilled into darker areas, with drink-driving convictions and accusations of domestic violence from his third wife, the actor Rula Lenska, claims he discussed openly in a television interview with Piers Morgan 10 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q926a_0fXhnnGg00
Dennis Waterman, right, with George Cole in Minder, 1985. Photograph: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Waterman, born in Clapham, south-west London, was the youngest (by six years) of nine children brought up on a council estate in nearby Putney. His father, Harry Waterman, was a ticket collector at Clapham Junction station, his mother, Rose (nee Saunders), made curtains and soft furnishings. Dennis attended Granard primary school in Putney and, after being inducted into the theatre by an elder sister who was busy in amateur dramatics, trained at the Corona stage school in Hammersmith.

One of his brothers became a professional welterweight boxing champion, another joined the RAF, and three of Dennis’s sisters ended up working in the film industry in Los Angeles. Even before he joined the RSC, Dennis had appeared as Moth in Love’s Labour’s Lost in Brixton town hall and had made his first movie, Night Train for Inverness (1960), playing the kidnapped diabetic son of a newly released prisoner.

At Stratford-upon-Avon, in Peter Hall ’s first RSC season, he was a boy player in The Taming of the Shrew, starring Peggy Ashcroft and Peter O’Toole , and young Mamillius, son of Eric Porter ’s ragingly jealous Leontes, in The Winter’s Tale.

After completing that Hollywood gig, recording a sitcom, Fair Exchange, starring Judy Carne , for Lucille Ball’s production company, he was cast by Peter Wood , who had directed The Winter’s Tale, in Graham Greene’s strangely religious Carving a Statue (1964) at the Haymarket; he played the recalcitrant son of an eccentric sculptor played by Ralph Richardson. This led to the most significant period of Waterman’s theatre career, at the Royal Court in Sloane Square, a place he described as his drama school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v366o_0fXhnnGg00
Dennis Waterman as Alfred Dolittle in the National Theatre production of My Fair Lady at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, in 2002. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Over three years, 1965-68, he appeared in two controversial plays by Edward Bond – Saved (1965) and Early Morning (1968) – which, as a result of being banned by the lord chamberlain, and performed in less than watertight club conditions, led to the abolition of censorship in the Theatres Act of 1968.

In Saved, Waterman’s disaffected teenager, Colin, was the first of the gang to throw a stone at the baby in the pram in the park. In Early Morning, which presented a lesbian relationship between Queen Victoria ( Moira Redmond ) and Florence Nightingale (Marianne Faithfull), he played another miscreant teenager who cannibalises a character standing in front of him in a queue.

Both plays, directed by William Gaskill , met with a hostile reception from most critics and audiences, but are now rated modern classics. Also at the Court, Waterman played Fabian in Twelfth Night and Nick, the bastard son of Sir Walter Whorehound, in Thomas Middleton’s tumultuous Jacobean city comedy A Chaste Maid in Cheapside.

There followed a series of movies before he hit the small screen big-time: the 1968 inferior retread of Ken Loach’s television drama Up the Junction; My Lover, My Son (1970), a modern version of the Oedipus myth, in which Romy Schneider offered the wrong sort of mother love to Waterman as her murderous son; and Roy Ward Baker ’s Scars of Dracula (1970) in which Christopher Lee , on the point of impaling Waterman on the castle turrets, was struck by lightning and engulfed in flames.

He returned to the RSC in 1978 for a revival of a famous old 19th-century American comedy, Saratoga by Bronson Howard, and returned to musicals in 1982 playing the manipulative journalist Hildy Johnson in another American stage landmark, a musical version by Dick Vosburgh and Tony Macaulay of the great newsroom comedy The Front Page by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur. This was highly enjoyable, though Michael Billington opined that The Front Page needed music like the Sahara needed sand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20l10d_0fXhnnGg00
Dennis Waterman and Amanda Redman in the BBC’s New Tricks. Photograph: TV Times/Future Publishing/Getty

Music, though, was a serious string to Waterman’s bow. He had enjoyed a pop chart success with his recording of the theme tune of Minder (co-written by his second wife, the actor Patricia Maynard), I Could Be So Good for You, and did likewise on several other of his TV shows, a habit that led to a satirical spoof – which he loved – on the Little Britain comedy show.

Many fine actors succeeded O’Toole in the title role of Keith Waterhouse ’s Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell (1989) and it was Waterman’s turn in 1993, when he played the role in Australia, then on tour in Britain, opening at the Theatre Royal, Bath.

His most notable later stage appearance, though, was in the National Theatre’s revival of My Fair Lady in 2001 , with Martine McCutcheon as Eliza Doolittle and Jonathan Pryce as Professor Higgins. Waterman’s dustman Doolittle rescued the role from Stanley Holloway knees-up cosiness in a spectacular stag night scene (I’m Getting Married in the Morning) on a manic pub crawl complete with dancing girls in black bodices and fishnet tights.

His last movie, Never Too Late (2020), was filmed in Australia, a comedy drama with four Vietnam war veterans planning a second escape from depressing circumstances in their residential retirement home.

Waterman, a fanatical supporter of Chelsea FC, had a home in Spain, where he died. Three marriages ended in divorce; he is survived by his fourth wife, Pam Flint, whom he married in 2011, and by two daughters from his second marriage, Hannah – an actor who appeared in EastEnders as Laura Beale – and Julia.

• Dennis Waterman, actor, born 24 February 1948; died 8 May 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Simon Cowell Looks Unrecognizable Now—A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In!

This story was updated on 05/03/22 to reflect a skin professional’s thoughts on Simon Cowell’s appearance. Perhaps the only thing more shocking than an A-lister overdoing it with the Botox is when the aforementioned A-lister suddenly quits the Botox – as is the case with Simon Cowell, who recently revealed that he now has “zero” fillers and Botox in his face after admitting that he took things too far and became unrecognizable, and “like something out of a horror film.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martine Mccutcheon
Person
Dennis Waterman
Person
Eric Porter
Person
Peter O'toole
Person
George Cole
Person
Roy Ward Baker
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
Christopher Lee
Person
Amanda Redman
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Boxing#Itv#Metropolitan#South Londoner
The Guardian

Michael Baker obituary

My brother, Michael Baker, who has died aged 71 after a long illness, was one of the most popular and influential figures on the Welsh drama scene. He played a significant role in shaping the Welsh theatre landscape into what it is today. Born in Stamford, Lincolnshire, Michael was the...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Duke Of York And Sarah Ferguson 'Totally Blindsided' Buckingham Palace Aides With 'Cringy' Instagram Posts Using HRH Title

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have maintained their close friendship despite being divorced several years ago. Just recently, many were shocked about the Duke of York's post on his ex-wife's Instagram account, especially because he signed it with his HRH title when the Queen already ordered him never to use it again.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy