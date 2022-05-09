Jodie Comer’s Bafta make-up look has been revealed

Whether you know her as Jodie Comer, or her famous alter ego Villanelle in Killing Eve , the multi-award-winning actor has added yet another title to her name at this year’s Bafta TV Awards, taking home the “leading actress” trophy.

While we’re used to seeing Comer slay people on our TVs (literally), she also killed her Bafta red carpet look. Dressed by Elizabeth Saltzman – one of the most in-demand celebrity stylists – in a floor-length deep V-neck black tuxedo gown with standout jewellery and classic platforms, it was as sophisticated as it was sultry.

Another part of Comer’s look that we can’t get enough of was her make-up. Luckily for us, her make-up artist Alex Babsky has helpfully shared everything you need to re-create the look at home. Using only eight products, including some of our IndyBest favourites, read on for the full breakdown. And, spoiler alert: this one is easy enough for almost everyone to try whether heading to a barbecue or for a night out.

For skin prep: Noble Panacea the brilliant radiant resilience moisturiser

Skin prep is an incredibly important step when applying make-up. Not only does it hydrate the skin, but it gives foundation a flawless finish while helping it to last all day.

While we haven’t tried this option from Noble Panacea at IndyBest, Alex Babsky did rave about it on her Instagram , noting that it “leaves a nourished complexion and a great, even canvas to receive make-up”.

Costing just shy of £200, it is expensive, so you may want to take a look at our best CC cream or primer round-ups for some more affordable options that deliver great results.

Buy now £199.00, Netaporter.com

For foundation: Nars sheer glow foundation

Nars is one of our favourite beauty brands here at IndyBest. This formula is a favouite of our beauty-obsessed deputy editor, who also raved about the brand’s latest launch, the the light reflecting foundation , dubbing is as the glowy cousin of sheer glow.

Of course, as the name suggests, this formula is on the sheer side, so offers a buildable coverage perfect for summer days but wouldn’t be recommended to anyone looking for full coverage.

Buy now £35.50, Boots.com

For concealer: Anastasia Beverly Hills magic touch concealer

This ABH concealer is another one of our favourites here at IndyBest, so it’s unsurprising that Jodie Comer loves it too. In fact, we loved it so much that we did a full review of the concealer, with our tester explaining that “a little goes a long way” while praising it for being “easy to use, lightweight, versatile, and long-lasting.”

“The range of undertones makes it possible to colour correct beautifully – think peach undertones for dark circles, and golden undertones to neutralise redness. Its brightening qualities are as impressive as is its ability to even out skin tone,” they added.

Buy now £31.90, Feelunique.com

For blush: Anastasia Beverley Hills primrose palette

A good blusher can really add colour and dimension to the face, offering just a tint of flush for a healthy-looking hue. And, while some people have been going crazy with the stuff, applying it to their under-eye bags in a viral TikTok trend that we put to the test , let’s not discredit using it in an original way.

As part of a 12 shade face palette, Alex Babsky used the “grapefruit” shade across the cheekbones for an instant soft-focus glam.

Buy now £52.00, Beautybay.com

For eyeshadow: Urban Decay naked cherry eyeshadow palette

Urban Decay creates some of the best eyeshadow palettes around. Here at IndyBest, we’ve fallen in love with the naked wild west palette and even included the naked honey eyeshadow palette in our best eyeshadow palette round-up , so it’s safe to say we’re fans.

Although we haven’t tried the naked cherry palette, we’re sure it’s just as impressive as the others, and, if it’s good enough for Jodie Comer, it’s good enough for us.

Buy now £43.00, Asos.com

For eyeliner: Urban Decay 24/7 glide on eye pencil in perversion

Another entry from Urban Decay, we included the 24/7 glide on eye pencil in our best eyeliner round-up , with our tester raving about how easy it is to use. “A great option for beginners too, as the bold pigment combines with a smooth and creamy formulation that makes light work of applying. It also boasts a vegan, waterproof formula that doesn’t budge. It’s a beauty icon we turn back to again and again.”

Buy now £18.00, Urbandecay.co.uk

For mascara: Maybelline the falsies lash lift waterproof mascara

It’s always great to see celebrities using affordable make-up from high street brands, so seeing that the Maybelline falsies lash lift mascara made the cut in this limited selection of beauty products made us rather excited.

Our tester loved this mascara when testing out all of the best Maybelline options . They said: “We can see why this is the UK’s second favourite mascara. It certainly creates an eye-opening effect with the big double-curved brush that lifts lashes at the roots. We loved how long-lasting this formula is too, lashes stayed lifted all day without any drop or panda eyes. This did make it a little more difficult to remove, but nothing a good cleansing oil couldn’t handle”.

Buy now £10.99, Superdrug.com

For lips: Nars air matte lip colour in all yours

And finally, a good liquid lipstick is a great final step to any make-up look, bringing everything together with a slick of long-lasting colour. This option from Nars is subtle enough to be mistaken as Comers’s natural lip colour, with a “no make-up, make-up” finish, which is just as perfect for daytime as it is for full glam.

Buy now £23.00, Asos.com

