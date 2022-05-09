ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wallace hints defence spending should increase due to ‘dangerous world’

By Martina Bet
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZcsC_0fXhnlVE00

Ben Wallace has hinted defence spending should increase as he claimed “it is a dangerous world” at the moment.

The Defence Secretary delivered a speech at the National Army Museum in Chelsea, south-west London , on Monday, during which he accused the Russian regime of “mirroring (the) fascism and tyranny” of Nazi Germany as the Moscow parade to celebrate the 1945 victory over Hitler’s forces was under way.

Responding to questions from the media afterwards, Mr Wallace also suggested defence spending should increase from 2024-2025.

Mr Wallace later described the Army’s land fleet as “woefully behind its peers” and it “needs definitely to modernise”.

I have always said as a threat changes, so should our funding. No different from other parts of Government, if pressure on the NHS goes up, that gets met with money. If threat changes, then that should.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Mr Wallace said the Conservative chairman of the defence select committee, Tobias Ellwood, and others believe in increasing defence spending because “it is a more insecure world”, adding “it is a dangerous world” and “I do agree with that”.

However, he claimed to be in a “sound position” this year and next year in terms of funding, leaving the question open as to whether more cash should be set aside from 2024-2025 onwards.

Mr Wallace said: “I have always said as a threat changes, so should our funding. No different from other parts of Government , if pressure on the NHS goes up, that gets met with money. If threat changes, then that should.

“If it goes down, be prepared what you wish for, because if the threat goes down, maybe defence spending. So, I think it’s up to me to present a case about the threat and what we need to do to counter it.

“Then it’s a discussion about Government, about its appetite. For decades, defence spending has been at risk for a number of things, but one common risk has been Government’s appetite has never matched its budget. It has done more than it can afford.”

He added: “Now, we should have that debate. I know Tobias (Ellwood) and others would say the debate is it does warrant more because it is a more insecure world. It is a dangerous world, actually, at the moment, and I do agree with that.

“But, at the moment, my spending for this year and last year, and next year, I’m in a sound position. The long-term is as much about what Nato plans I mean, I think we have to ask Nato: what is your long-term plan?”

Asked at a defence conference if he thought more spending on defence was justified as the cost-of-living crisis hits households, Mr Wallace said an extra £24 billion announced for the MoD in 2020 had been “very important” to “make sure that we modernise the Army”.

“I mean, the Army’s land fleet is woefully behind its peers. I mean, you can lay the blame at all sorts of reasons, but fundamentally it needs definitely to modernise,” he said.

But he added a “concerted campaign to tell people the importance of defence” would be needed to justify a larger budget, telling the conference: “I don’t think it is impossible to persuade the public of the importance of stability.”

It has recently been revealed that Mr Wallace wrote to the Chancellor on March 11 warning that Britain risked missing a Nato commitment to spend 2% of national income on security by 2025.

The letter was sent before the spring statement in March and highlighted the cost of arming Ukraine and rising inflation as the primary reasons Britain was facing a real-terms cut in defence spending.

According to the Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have spoken repeatedly to Mr Wallace about the letter, trying to persuade him it was the wrong time to increase defence spending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3LVR_0fXhnlVE00

Speaking on TalkTV’s The News Desk last week, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, confirmed that Mr Wallace had written to the Chancellor.

He said: “We’re a big-spending department, and we have regular conversations at all levels with the Treasury. The Defence Secretary writing to the Chancellor to say, this is our view of where defence spending is going, I think is pretty normal business.

“Are we involved in the same conversations? And do I support the Defence Secretary as the head of a big-spending department writing to a fellow Cabinet minister, such as the Chancellor? And is that normal? Absolutely.

“At the moment, under this spending review, we’re above 2% through the whole period. And then it starts to peter off, I think in 2024-25… that’s the subject of another spending review.”

Labour has backed calls to “look again” at defence spending.

Asked if he supports increasing defence spending, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme last week: “Yeah, I do think the Government’s going to have to come back to Parliament and look again at defence spending, and I know many Conservative MPs think that as well.

“I’d also say the Government at the moment is proposing to cut a further 10,000 or so from our armed services and I think they’re wrong to do that and I would call on them not to do it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin could be running out of missiles and is waging a 'logistics war' to keep his forces supplied - and his generals now blame one another for the 'disaster' invasion amid fears of being purged

Vladimir Putin could be running out of missiles and the equipment necessary to continue waging war in Ukraine - and his generals are now blaming each other amid fears of being 'purged' for the failed invasion. Britain's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in an interview...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Tobias Ellwood
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

Vladimir Putin has sparked yet further rumours of his ill-health after being pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia’s Victory Day parade.The Russian president had the thick green cover draped over his legs as he sat among Second World War veterans and senior dignitaries to watch a military procession in Moscow’s Red Sqaure to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany’s.Putin, wearing a black bomber jacket, was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9C weather in the nation’s capital at the time.Another...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defence#The National Army Museum#Russian#Nazi#Nhs#Conservative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy